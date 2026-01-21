Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 5 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Five Years

5 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Five Years

These five picks are some of the best dividend and growth stocks that Canadian investors can buy now and hold for years.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Focus on buying high‑quality Canadian businesses with durable moats you can hold 5+ years—balance defensive, dividend‑paying names with higher‑upside growth stocks to compound returns.
  • Top picks: Dollarama (TSX:DOL) for resilient value retail, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) for e‑commerce platform growth, Cameco (TSX:CCO) for uranium/nuclear exposure, Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN) for contracted renewables (~5.4% yield) and Choice Properties (TSX:CHP.UN) for defensive, necessity‑based REIT income (~4.9% yield).
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Shopify

We’re all taught that buying and holding high-quality stocks for the long haul is one of the most effective ways to build wealth over time. When you buy the best Canadian stocks, you benefit not only from their growth but also from the power of compounding as earnings and cash flow continue to increase year after year.

Of course, even if you’re investing with a long-term mindset, that doesn’t mean you can simply buy a stock and never think about it again. Businesses evolve, industries change, and economic conditions are constantly shifting.

That’s why it’s still important to regularly re-evaluate your holdings and make sure the companies you own remain high quality and well-positioned for the future.

With that being said, when you focus on businesses that are reliable, defensive and have strong competitive advantages, you can significantly improve your odds of success.

So, if you’re looking for high-quality Canadian stocks that you can buy today and confidently hold for at least the next five years, here are five of the best to consider.

Three of the best growth stocks on the TSX

If you’re a younger investor who’s primarily looking to boost the growth potential of your portfolio, three of the best growth stocks to buy now are Dollarama (TSX: DOL), Shopify (TSX: SHOP) and Cameco (TSX: CCO).

While all three are high-quality, high-potential growth stocks, Dollarama is easily the most reliable of the three. In fact, it’s one of the most reliable long-term investments on the TSX, period, thanks to its defensive business model and consistent growth profile.

The discount retailer benefits from strong pricing power, an efficient supply chain, but most importantly, a value-focused offering that resonates with consumers in virtually any economic environment.

Plus, in addition to its resilient core business, Dollarama continues to grow by opening dozens of new stores each year, both domestically and internationally. That’s why it’s one of the best Canadian stocks to buy and hold for at least the next five years.

Meanwhile, Shopify is another top pick as one of Canada’s most well-known growth stocks and a leader in global e-commerce infrastructure.

While Shopify is a stock that can often be volatile in the short term, its long-term opportunity remains significant as the popularity of e-commerce continues to grow worldwide.

Therefore, as it continues to invest in innovation and grow its user base, Shopify has the potential to continue being one of the best growth stocks Canadian investors can buy for the long haul.

Cameco is an intriguing pick because it’s one of the world’s largest uranium producers and is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for nuclear energy, by far the most efficient source of energy on the planet.

That’s why, as countries continue to look for reliable, low-carbon power sources, nuclear energy is playing an increasingly important role in global energy strategies.

Therefore, Cameco’s high-quality assets, disciplined production strategy and dominant position in its industry make it one of the highest-potential Canadian stocks to buy over the next five years.

Two top Canadian dividend stocks to buy and hold for the next five years

If you’re looking for less volatile investments that help to boost your portfolio’s income over the next five years, two of the best Canadian stocks to buy now are Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX: BEP.UN) and Choice Properties REIT (TSX: CHP.UN).

Brookfield Renewables is one of the best dividend stocks that Canadian investors can buy because it operates one of the largest portfolios of renewable energy assets. Furthermore, the company’s operations are tied to long-term contracts that generate predictable cash flow and provide strong downside protection.

Therefore, given its long-term growth potential as green energy becomes more popular and considering its current yield of 5.4%, it’s one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now.

Meanwhile, Choice Properties is one of the most defensive REITs in Canada, thanks to its focus on necessity-based properties.

Furthermore, the REIT also benefits from development opportunities, particularly through mixed-use projects and urban intensification.

That’s why Choice can offer both a 4.9% yield today and consistent increases to its dividend annually, making it one of the best and most reliable Canadian dividend stocks to buy now.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners, Cameco, and Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

| Kay Ng

You could focus on building your TFSA to produce tax‑free income that effectively doubles your annual contribution.

Read more »

Stethoscope with dollar shaped cord
Metals and Mining Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $5,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors with a high-risk appetite should consider owning quality growth stocks in their portfolio right now.

Read more »

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Dividend Stocks

1 Incredible TSX Dividend Stock to Buy While it is Down 25%

| Andrew Walker

This stock could surge when Canada and the U.S. finally sort out their trade agreement.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Investing

2 Top Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian blue-chip stocks generate steady capital gains over time, add resilience to your portfolio, and return cash.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Renewable Stock a Buy for its 5.4% Yield?

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's what investors should consider if they're interested in buying Brookfield Renewable stock for its compelling 5.4% dividend yield.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

TFSA 2026: 1 Stock to Help Turn Your $7,000 Contribution Into a Dividend-Growth Powerhouse

| Andrew Walker

This company has increased its dividend annually for more than 30 years.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Where Will Enbridge Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's what investors can expect from one of the best long-term dividend stocks in Canada, Enbridge, over the next five…

Read more »

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Outlook for Barrick Mining Stock in 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Barrick Mining is a gold mining stock that has tripled shareholder returns over the past 12 months. Is ABX still…

Read more »