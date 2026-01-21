Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A Dividend King to Hold for Decades: The Story of 1 Top TSX Stock

A Dividend King to Hold for Decades: The Story of 1 Top TSX Stock

This company has increased the dividend annually for decades.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Investors can still find good stocks for buy-and-hold dividend portfolios.
  • Fortis has a large capital program to drive revenue and cash flow higher in the coming years.
  • Fortis plans to raise the dividend by 4% to 6% annually through 2030.

Fortis (TSX:FTS) has increased its dividend annually for decades while delivering stellar total returns for its shareholders. New investors are wondering if FTS stock is still good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio focused on dividend income and long-term capital gains.

Fortis share price

Fortis trades near $72.00 at the time of writing. The stock is up about 18% in the past year, extending a recovery from the pullback that occurred in 2022 and 2023.

Fortis has been around since 1885, and is headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. The utility giant owns $75 billion in assets and employs 9,600 people spread out across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Businesses include power generation facilities, electric transmission networks, and natural gas distribution utilities.

Fortis grows through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic projects. The company hasn’t made a large purchase for several years, but continues to expand the asset base through its development program. In fact, Fortis is working on $28.8 billion in capital projects that will raise the rate base by a compound annual rate of about 7% through 2029. As the new assets are completed and go into service, the boost to cash flow should support planned annual dividend increases of 4% to 6% over five years.

Fortis raised the dividend in each of the past 52 years, so investors should feel comfortable with the guidance. Nearly all of the revenue comes from rate-regulated assets. This means cash flow tends to be predictable, which is one reason the company is able to plan capital investments and project dividend growth far into the future.

Investors who buy FTS stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fortis offers a 2% discount on stock purchased using the dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). That benefit adds up over time for investors who take advantage of the drip to harness the power of compounding.

A $10,000 investment in Fortis 30 years ago would be worth about $345,000 today with the dividends reinvested.

Risks

A sharp rise in interest rates would be a headwind for Fortis, as it was in 2022 and 2023 when the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve aggressively increased interest rates to fight inflation. Fortis uses debt to fund part of its capital program, so the jump in debt expenses can cut into profits and reduce cash available for dividend payments.

The U.S. is expected to reduce interest rates in 2026. Canada will likely keep rates at the current level after the series of cuts it made in 2024 and 2025. A jump in inflation, however, could force the central banks to sit on current rates for longer, or even raise rates again. In that scenario, Fortis investors could see the share price come under pressure.

The bottom line

Near-term turbulence in the broader market is expected due to the high valuation and ongoing uncertainty on tariffs. That being said, Fortis remains an attractive pick for a buy-and-hold portfolio focused on dividends and long-term total returns. Weakness in the stock would be an opportunity to add to a position.

The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Start 2026 With a Bang

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this long-term Canadian stock has so much potential in the near term, making it a stock you'll want…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

| Kay Ng

You could focus on building your TFSA to produce tax‑free income that effectively doubles your annual contribution.

Read more »

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Dividend Stocks

1 Incredible TSX Dividend Stock to Buy While it is Down 25%

| Andrew Walker

This stock could surge when Canada and the U.S. finally sort out their trade agreement.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Renewable Stock a Buy for its 5.4% Yield?

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's what investors should consider if they're interested in buying Brookfield Renewable stock for its compelling 5.4% dividend yield.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

TFSA 2026: 1 Stock to Help Turn Your $7,000 Contribution Into a Dividend-Growth Powerhouse

| Andrew Walker

This company has increased its dividend annually for more than 30 years.

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

A Terrific TFSA Stock Paying 4% Each Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This monthly-paying apartment REIT trades far below its reported asset value, giving TFSA investors income plus potential recovery upside.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Your Path to TFSA Millions: 3 Canadian Stocks for Generational Wealth

| Kay Ng

Turning a TFSA into generational wealth requires owning solid Canadian businesses that can grow through economic cycles. Here are three…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 38% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 40% from all-time highs, goeasy is an undervalued dividend stock that offers upside potential in 2026.

Read more »