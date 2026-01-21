A Terrific TFSA Stock Paying 4% Each Month

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) stock does three things at once to hit that terrific territory. It grows steadily, it pays you cash you can reinvest tax-free, and it stays understandable when markets get weird. You want a business tied to everyday demand, not hype. You also want a payout you can count on, even if it looks small on a monthly basis. With the right dividend stock, that tiny monthly drip can turn into a real stream over a decade. So let’s look at one option.

CAR.UN

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) checks a lot of those boxes as it owns apartments, and more Canadians need a place to live. It runs a large rental portfolio across Canada and it also has exposure to the Netherlands through its interest in ERES. It collects rent, maintains buildings, and uses the cash to fund upgrades, buy properties, and manage debt. That sounds plain, and plain often wins inside a TFSA.

The timing also looks better than it did a couple of years ago. Higher interest rates hurt real estate investment trust (REIT) prices, and CAR.UN felt that pressure. The units recently traded around $38.40, well below the levels investors saw during the low-rate era. That drop does not make it risk free, but it can make future returns stronger if operating results keep improving and rates stop rising. If the Bank of Canada keeps cutting later in 2026, sentiment can flip fast.

The dividend stock also pays monthly, which makes it easy to build a routine. CAPREIT declared a December 2025 distribution of $0.12917 per unit, payable January 15, 2026. At a share price around $39 at writing, that works out to a 4% annual yield. If you reinvest inside a TFSA, you can add units every month without sending a cut to the taxman. In fact, here’s what that could bring in from a $7,000 investment.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CAR.UN $38.86 180 $1.55 $279.00 Monthly $6,994.80

Earnings support

Now to the latest earnings snapshot. In its third quarter of 2025, CAPREIT grew same-property net operating income by 5% year over year, and it lifted the same-property net operating income (NOI) margin to 66.4%. That tells you the portfolio still produced more cash from the same buildings, even while the dividend stock managed vacancy pressures in some pockets.

It also kept per-unit cash flow steady through smart capital moves. CAPREIT said diluted funds from operations per unit rose 0.6% in the quarter, helped by unit buybacks under its normal course issuer bid and lower interest expense on credit facilities. It also reduced its total debt to gross book value by 3.2% since the prior year. Management also recycled capital by selling non-core properties and redeploying into better risk-adjusted opportunities.

The balance sheet and valuation angle looks especially interesting right now. CAPREIT reported a diluted net asset value of $56.07 per unit at September 30, 2025. When the market prices units near $38, you get roughly a 31% discount to that reported net asset value. Discounts can last a long time, but they can also shrink quickly when investors regain confidence in real estate cash flows.

Foolish takeaway

Still, you should challenge the thesis before you marry it. CAPREIT noted higher vacancies in the Netherlands that keeps suites empty to maximize sale value. Canada also has policy risk, as rent rules can limit how fast landlords can raise rents. If rates jump again, REIT prices can sag again, too.

For a TFSA, though, CAR.UN can feel close to perfect because it combines a necessary service with a steady monthly payout. It gives you a clear way to compound by collecting the distribution, reinvesting it, and letting rent growth and buybacks do the rest. If you want monthly cash that supports long-term wealth, CAPREIT can pay you on schedule while you focus on the rest of your life.