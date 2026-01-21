Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $500? Buy These Canadian Stocks to Kick Off 2026

Got $500? Buy These Canadian Stocks to Kick Off 2026

Spin Master (TSX:TOY) stock and another value play could have big upside.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Even if a TSX correction feels likely after a huge year, staying on the sidelines has an opportunity cost, so selectively starting small positions in individual value names can be a better approach than waiting indefinitely.
  • Spin Master (~8.0x forward P/E) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (~16.0x forward P/E) are highlighted as “cheap” buys with low expectations and potential turnaround/M&A-driven upside, while also offering some resilience if broader markets pull back.

We’re already well into the second half of January, and while it’s been a turbulent start to the year, to say the least, Canadian investors should still focus on the long-term investment game. Of course, it’s tempting to delay putting new money into the market until the next correction hits.

At this juncture, it really does feel like the right cards are in place for such a market-wide dip. And while the TSX Index is certainly long overdue for a 10% drawdown, waiting for one as an investor comes with a great deal of opportunity cost, especially if you barely own stocks (let’s say you have a 25/75 portfolio whereby 25% is in stocks with 75% in bonds or cash).

In any case, it’s all about the risk/reward tradeoff on individual names, even if you believe the markets, as a whole, are expensive. Nobody is forcing you to buy a market index fund, so you should pick and choose your spots, perhaps with a bit more caution in mind now that the TSX Index is fresh off a historic year of returns. It’s just unrealistic to expect another 30% or even 15% in the new year.

Even 10-12% might be a big ask considering how much of the gain is already in the rearview. In any case, markets might begin to flatten, and that, I think, makes the case for buying individual stocks that much more enticing. Even if the market is pricey, not every component is boasting a heated valuation. In this piece, we’ll look at two value names that I think could make sense to buy, starting with a relatively small amount (like $500-$1,500) right here.

Spin Master

Spin Master (TSX:TOY) stock seems like “dead money,” especially after sagging 24% in six months. With shares rapidly on the descent, perhaps it’s time to start getting constructive on a name that so many have become overly bearish on. Despite the tariffs and consumer headwinds that could weigh further, I see the valuation as tempting, especially with expectations at such a low point.

Jefferies recently had nice things to say about TOY stock, with their buy rating and $26-per-share target. Specifically, analyst Kylie Cohu thinks a turnaround is in the works and that innovations may still be undervalued by the market. I couldn’t agree more and think TOY shares might be the ultimate value play for the new year.

Of course, a 37% potential gain won’t come without its fair share of risks and turbulence. But if you want value and a shot at better results than the TSX, I like the fallen toymaker, especially at close to 8.0 times forward price to earnings (P/E). If you want a better value than the TSX, here it is!

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is also getting historically cheap at 16 times forward P/E despite a strong quarterly showing that might pave the way for more of the same. Of course, the Couche-Tard growth story is why one would want to punch their ticket. Though the merchandise mix has seen notable improvements, I think mergers and acquisitions, and the potential for synergies, could be the main attraction again once management is ready to make deals.

It’s hard to tell when Couche-Tard will get rolling again, but I think the stock represents a steal of a bargain right here, especially if you’re looking for a premier wealth compounder that can hold up should the next correction (it’ll probably be caused by an AI blow-up) happen in the next couple of months.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Spin Master. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 38% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 40% from all-time highs, goeasy is an undervalued dividend stock that offers upside potential in 2026.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

4 Canadian Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

| Robin Brown

Do you have a long investment horizon? Check out these four top Canadian stocks that would be worth holding for…

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

These Are My 2 Favourite ETFs to Buy for 2026

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

I'm personally bullish on real assets for 2026. Here are two TSX ETFs that could provide exposure with decent dividends.

Read more »

tsx today
Investing

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 21

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX broke its winning streak as tariff fears resurfaced, as investors today look to commodities for support amid ongoing…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Investing

The Best Canadian ETFs to Buy With $100 on the TSX Today

| Joey Frenette

The Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSX:VCE) and another ETF worth buying with a smaller sum to invest.

Read more »

man crosses arms and hands to make stop sign
Investing

2 ETFs You’ll Want to Avoid in January

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Both of these ETFs are prohibitively expensive for what they do.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s the Average TFSA and RRSP for a 40-Year-Old in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

At 40, the “average” TFSA and RRSP balances are lower than you think, and a consistent compounder can help you…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Investing

Got $7,000? 4 Quality Stocks to Buy and Hold for 2026 in a TFSA

| Sneha Nahata

These high-quality TSX stocks have strong long-term growth prospects and could deliver above-average returns in 2026.

Read more »