Where Will Enbridge Stock Be in 5 Years?

Here’s what investors can expect from one of the best long-term dividend stocks in Canada, Enbridge, over the next five years.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of those companies that rarely gets investors excited, yet it’s also one of the best and most popular dividend stocks that Canadian investors can buy.

It’s so reliable because its business is built around essential energy infrastructure that North America continues to rely on every single day, regardless of where the economy or energy prices happen to be. That’s also what has made Enbridge such a popular long-term holding.

The company generates steady cash flow from assets that aren’t just essential to the economy; they’re also extremely difficult to replace.

Another reason why Enbridge is such a high-quality dividend stock is that it’s not a business that depends on perfect conditions to succeed.

Its pipeline network, which moves 30% of the crude oil produced in North America and 20% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S., isn’t just essential; it’s supported by long-term contracts that provide predictable revenue, even during periods of market volatility.

At the same time, Enbridge isn’t ignoring how the energy industry is evolving. The company has been increasingly investing in lower-carbon and renewable projects to diversify its cash flow and help position the business for the long term, without taking on excessive risk.

That’s why when thinking about where Enbridge could be five years from now, long-term investors are better off focusing on how the business is likely to perform rather than where the share price happens to be at that moment.

What could shape Enbridge’s business over the next five years?

Enbridge operates one of the largest energy infrastructure networks in North America, and that scale is both a strength and a limitation. With a market cap of roughly $140 billion, Enbridge is not a company that you buy for rapid growth. Businesses of this size rarely grow quickly, especially when they operate in heavily regulated industries.

Instead, Enbridge’s growth is likely to remain steady and incremental. The company has a more disciplined approach to capital allocation, typically focusing on smaller expansion projects, system optimization, and maintaining existing assets. That’s a main reason it’s such a reliable, low-risk dividend stock.

Furthermore, because Enbridge’s infrastructure is already built, already integrated into the North American economy, and already generating cash flow, it’s well-positioned to continue producing reliable dividend income for years to come.

Where could Enbridge stock be in five years?

Trying to predict exactly where Enbridge’s share price will be five years from now isn’t all that useful. What matters more for long-term investors is understanding where your returns are actually likely to come from.

With a company like Enbridge, a large portion of those returns will come from dividends rather than rapid share price appreciation. That’s just the reality of owning a massive, mature infrastructure business.

Ideally, the share price is higher five years from now. But even if price gains are fairly modest, investors can still do well by collecting dividends and reinvesting them over time. That compounding effect often ends up being more important than short-term moves in the share price.

For example, over the last five years, Enbridge has actually seen a solid rally in its share price. And yet, nearly half of the total return investors earned during that time came from dividends alone.

Furthermore, those dividends can then be reinvested to buy more shares, which generate even more dividends and additional long-term gains. That’s a big reason why income stocks like Enbridge can quietly perform so well over long periods. It’s not just the high yield it offers, either, which currently sits at 5.9%. It’s also the fact that Enbridge has increased its dividend every year for three straight decades.

That’s why Enbridge isn’t just a solid dividend stock. It’s one of the best core portfolio businesses Canadian investors can buy and hold for years, or even decades, to come.

Therefore, five years from now I’d expect Enbridge to be doing exactly the same thing it’s doing now, protecting investors’ capital while generating attractive passive income and dependable long-term returns.