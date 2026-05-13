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1 TSX Dividend Giant I’d Buy on Any Dip

Want a dividend you can sleep on? TC Energy’s 26-year growth streak and contract-backed cash flow stand out.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • TC Energy owns pipelines and power assets that earn money through regulated rates and long-term contracts, not oil-price hype.
  • Its latest quarter showed higher EBITDA and earnings, and management reaffirmed full-year guidance.
  • The yield is solid with expected 3% to 5% dividend growth, making dips worth watching for long-term income investors.
10 stocks we like better than Tc Energy

It can be hard to consider dividend stocks when you don’t know the future. Will that high yield still be there? Is a lower yield worth it? Dividend stocks worth buying on a dip should have a few things investors can look to for clues. These include essential services, recurring cash flow, and a payout investors can understand quickly.

In that case, a volatile market can create rare chances to buy boring-but-powerful income stocks at better prices. That’s why today we’re going to look at TC Energy (TSX:TRP), a dividend giant with a whopping 26-year dividend growth streak, and a solid outlook.

stock chart

Source: Getty Images

TRP

TC Energy is one of North America’s major energy infrastructure companies. The dividend stock owns and operates natural gas pipelines, power and energy solutions assets, and energy infrastructure across Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Therefore, it doesn’t need oil prices to soar to make money. Much of its business depends on regulated assets and long-term contracts.

Recent changes only strengthen the company further. Last year, TC Energy spun off its liquids pipeline business into South Bow, leaving TC Energy more focused on natural gas and power.
This shift makes the story cleaner for dividend investors, tying it directly to North American gas demand, power demand, LNG exports, and electrification. In fact, TC Energy expects North American natural gas demand to grow by 45 billion cubic feet per day from 2025 to 2035.

Into earnings

TC Energy started 2026 with a strong first quarter. Comparable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to $3.1 billion in Q1 2026, up from $2.7 billion in Q1 2025. Comparable earnings came in at $1 billion, or $0.99 per share, compared with $0.95 per share a year earlier. Net income attributable to common shares was $0.9 billion, or $0.86 per share. What this all shows is that even in a choppy macro environment, the company still produced more than $3 billion in quarterly comparable EBITDA.

And yet, the company continues to look like a great deal. TC Energy offers a 3.9% dividend yield at writing, with the dividend rising by 3.2% in 2026. Very few TSX companies can point to more than a quarter-century of annual dividend hikes while also guiding for higher EBITDA. So while the valuation can look richer after a strong share-price run, investors may want to buy on dips rather than chase performance.

Looking ahead

TC Energy reaffirmed its 2026 outlook after that strong Q1, so the immediate future looks strong. It also expects 2026 comparable EBITDA of $11.6 billion to $11.8 billion. As for 2026 gross capital expenditures, these should land around $6 billion to $6.5 billion, showing the company still has a large growth pipeline.

As for the dividend, TC Energy expects future dividend growth of 3% to 5%. This gives investors a solid current payout, modest annual dividend growth, and long-term infrastructure. In fact, even $7,000 could create ample income.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
TRP$90.3477$3.51$270.27Quarterly$6,956.18

Bottom line

Not all companies are worth buying on a dip, but TC Energy stock seems to be one to watch. It may not offer the excitement of a small-cap growth stock, but if the stock pulls back with the broader market, long-term dividend investors may want to take a close look before the dip disappears.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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