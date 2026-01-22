3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is best used as a long-term compounding engine. Growth, income, and withdrawals are all sheltered from tax, which means the biggest advantage comes from staying invested and keeping things simple. Trying to trade in and out or chase themes usually works against that goal.

For most investors, a “forever” TFSA portfolio should check three boxes. Broad diversification, low fees, and exposure to high-quality markets. With that in mind, this exchange-traded fund (ETF) lineup covers the U.S., Canada, and developed markets outside North America, all using Canadian-listed funds that are easy to own and maintain.

U.S. equities

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:ZSP) provides exposure to the S&P 500, a benchmark of 500 large-cap U.S. companies selected based on size, liquidity, and profitability.

This index represents the core of the U.S. economy, with heavy exposure to technology, healthcare, financials, and consumer businesses that generate a large share of global earnings. ZSP is currency hedged to the Canadian dollar, which can help reduce short-term currency volatility inside a TFSA. The expense ratio is low at 0.09%, making it a cost-effective way to access long-term U.S. growth.

Canadian equities

For domestic exposure, Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSX:VCN) covers the full investable Canadian equity market.

VCN holds more than 200 stocks across large, mid, and small caps, weighted by market capitalization. That means banks, pipelines, railways, and energy companies dominate the top holdings, which reflects how the Canadian market is structured. Costs are extremely low at a 0.06% expense ratio, and the ETF provides a steady stream of Canadian dividends that compound tax-free inside a TFSA.

International equities

To diversify beyond North America, iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (TSX:XEF) provides exposure to developed markets in Europe, Australasia, and the Far East, while excluding emerging markets.

XEF holds hundreds of stocks across countries such as Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Australia. Sector exposure differs meaningfully from Canada and the U.S., with higher weights in industrials, financials, and healthcare.

The expense ratio is 0.22%, which is higher than ZSP or VCN, but still reasonable for international diversification. Owning XEF adds an important layer of geographic balance to a TFSA portfolio.