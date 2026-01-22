This Stellar Canadian Stock Is Up 854% This Past Year — and There’s More Growth Ahead

After an 854% surge in just one year, this high-growth Canadian stock is showing signs that its story may be far from finished.

What if you get an opportunity to own a top stock that has already proven its ability to deliver some eye-popping returns while still laying the groundwork for future expansion? Although some short-term traders chase momentum without understanding the story behind it, others miss out by waiting too long. But the real balance sits somewhere in the middle. In this article, I’ll walk through a solid Canadian mining stock that has delivered some eye-popping returns over the past year and share why its ongoing developments could keep it soaring in the years to come.

A closer look at Almonty stock

The stock I want to highlight is Almonty Industries (TSX:AII), a Toronto-based firm that has become one of the most talked-about stocks in the Canadian mining sector lately. The company mainly focuses on the specialty mining and metals segment, advancing its core mining assets while strengthening its overall business base.

Over the past year, its stock has surged about 854%, reflecting growing investor confidence in its growth direction. As a result, its shares recently traded around $14 per share, giving the company a market cap of roughly $3.7 billion. As Almonty Industries does not currently pay a regular dividend, its strong returns so far have come entirely from stock price appreciation rather than income.

Multiple factors have contributed to the solid run in Almonty stock in recent quarters. The company has seen steady buying interest over multiple months as investors are responding to progress rather than speculation alone. As a mining stock tied to long-term development projects, investors’ confidence tends to build gradually. And that gradual pattern could clearly be seen in Almonty’s stock performance.

Positive financial and operating progress

To understand whether the ongoing momentum in Almonty stock has substance, let’s look at the company’s most recent update. Its latest quarterly report reflected continued operational focus, capital planning, and execution across its portfolio.

During this period, the company continued to advance its flagship Sangdong tungsten mine in South Korea, which has entered its pre-production and commissioning phase, a critical milestone for a mining project of this scale.

From a financial standpoint, Almonty held about $111.6 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2025, including $2.2 million restricted specifically for the Sangdong Mine. At the same time, it had working capital of about $74.4 million, reflecting a notable improvement from a working capital deficit at the end of 2024. This stronger liquidity position is likely to support its ongoing development activity while reducing the company’s near-term financial pressure as its projects move forward.

As it remains in a growth phase, the company is striving to advance projects systematically rather than chasing short-term results. This approach often matters more for mining stocks, where timelines are long and execution is critical.

Why long-term growth still matters here

Clearly, Almonty Industries continues to push forward with its long-term development initiatives, which are designed to support future production and scale. Ongoing project advancement, paired with disciplined capital management, helps position it for the next stage of growth.

Moreover, the company’s strategy is built around execution rather than quick wins, which could play an important role in its long-term growth. As its operations move ahead and plans continue to take shape, investors may see Almonty stock’s past gains as only part of a much broader journey.