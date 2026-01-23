Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks Under $30 That Could Skyrocket

3 TSX Stocks Under $30 That Could Skyrocket

These TSX stocks are trading under $30 and could skyrocket due to their solid long-term growth prospects and strong demand.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
rising arrow with flames

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canadian investors can start investing in high-quality TSX stocks with as little as $30, making long-term investing accessible even with limited capital.
  • Investors should focus on TSX stocks backed by durable business models, strong balance sheets, and a growing earnings base.
  • These TSX stocks are trading under $30, have solid fundamentals, and significant growth potential.

Canadians do not need a large amount of capital to start investing in high-quality TSX stocks. In fact, with as little as $30, investors can gain exposure to some of Canada’s most promising businesses with attractive long-term growth prospects.

That said, a low share price alone should never be the primary reason to invest. While affordability can make a stock more accessible, it does not automatically translate into value or future returns. Notably, companies with solid fundamentals, strong balance sheets, the ability to generate profitable growth, and solid management teams are far better positioned to create long-term shareholder value.

Against this backdrop, here are three TSX stocks trading below $30 with solid underlying fundamentals and significant growth potential.

Under-$30 Stocks #1: SECURE Waste Infrastructure

Shares of SECURE Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES) are a compelling long-term investment. The recent weakness in SECURE stock largely reflects softer commodity prices and broader economic uncertainty. Its fundamentals remain strong. As a result, the pullback creates a buying opportunity for investors with a longer time horizon.

SECURE operates a diversified portfolio of energy and waste infrastructure assets that generate stable, predictable cash flow. Much of its revenue stems from ongoing production and industrial activity rather than from drilling cycles, helping reduce exposure to commodity volatility. Moreover, its efficiency initiatives and disciplined cost control further support margins.

With major projects nearing completion, new growth initiatives ramping up, and Canadian oil and gas production holding steady, SECURE’s long-term outlook remains constructive. Further, the expected recovery in the metals recycling business in 2026 could provide support to its stock in the near term.

Under-$30 Stocks #2: CES Energy

CES Energy (TSX: CEU) is an attractive TSX stock to buy under $30. The company specializes in advanced chemical solutions used across the oil and gas production cycle, helping operators improve efficiency while protecting critical assets.

The growth outlook for CES Energy remains favourable. Continued upstream activity, rising demand for more sophisticated chemical applications, and increasing service intensity should support long-term expansion. The company’s vertically integrated model, extensive infrastructure, and efficient procurement provide a competitive edge as industry needs evolve.

Equally important is CES Energy’s capital-light business model. It supports steady free cash flow generation, allowing the company to reinvest in growth without straining the balance sheet. With predominantly U.S.-based revenue and an integrated North American footprint, CES is relatively well-positioned to navigate market volatility and deliver strong returns over time.

Under-$30 Stocks #3: 5N Plus

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) is a top growth stock to buy under $30. The company focuses on advanced semiconductors and high-performance materials with applications in fast-growing sectors such as renewable energy systems, space and satellite technology, and pharmaceuticals. Notably, as global spending on clean energy, space, and advanced healthcare accelerates, demand for 5N Plus’s specialized materials is expected to increase steadily.

While 5N Plus stock has appreciated significantly, the company’s strong growth outlook suggests further upside. Strong momentum in renewable energy projects, along with increasing interest in space-based solar power, is expected to support continued expansion in the company’s Specialty Semiconductors segment. In addition, a recently expanded supply agreement with a major customer should translate into higher shipment volumes, supporting revenue growth in the periods ahead.

Further, 5N Plus’s position as a leading supplier of high-purity materials outside of China adds strength. As global manufacturers seek to diversify supply chains and reduce geopolitical risk, this strategic advantage enhances the company’s relevance and long-term competitiveness.

Overall, 5N Plus is an attractive stock to buy under $30.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Ces Energy Solutions and Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Has BCE Stock Finally Hit Rock Bottom?

| Daniel Da Costa

With BCE stock trading at just over $30 a share and offering a forward dividend yield of 5.2%, is now…

Read more »

Woman running in front of pack in marathon
Dividend Stocks

Invest in These 3 Unstoppable Canadian Stocks for the Next Decade

| Daniel Da Costa

These Canadian stocks are some of the highest-quality and most reliable businesses in the country, making them ideal for long-term…

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Energy Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $415 in Annual Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its reliable cash flows, healthy growth prospects, and high dividend yield, Enbridge is ideal to boost your passive income.

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stars That Are Still a Good Price

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canadian investors should consider these dividend stars while they still trade at attractive levels.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Investing

This Stock Could Boost Your TFSA Sooner Rather Than Later

| Joey Frenette

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) stock might be a solid buy as the correction intensifies amid market volatility.

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Investing

Where to Invest Your TFSA Contribution for Maximum Growth 

| Puja Tayal

Find out how to invest effectively amid geopolitical tensions, leveraging the opportunities in the gold and oil sectors.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Tech Stocks

Got $10,000? Should You Invest in an RRSP or TFSA

| Puja Tayal

Thinking about an RRSP? Discover how investing can lead to significant tax savings and impact your retirement planning.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

Power-Up Your TFSA: This TSX-Listed ETF Delivers Monthly Tax-Free Cash Flow

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Looking for passive income in 2026? This TSX-listed ETF offers a massive 9.2% annual yield and monthly tax-free cash flow…

Read more »