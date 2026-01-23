3 TSX Stocks Under $30 That Could Skyrocket

These TSX stocks are trading under $30 and could skyrocket due to their solid long-term growth prospects and strong demand.

Canadians do not need a large amount of capital to start investing in high-quality TSX stocks. In fact, with as little as $30, investors can gain exposure to some of Canada’s most promising businesses with attractive long-term growth prospects.

That said, a low share price alone should never be the primary reason to invest. While affordability can make a stock more accessible, it does not automatically translate into value or future returns. Notably, companies with solid fundamentals, strong balance sheets, the ability to generate profitable growth, and solid management teams are far better positioned to create long-term shareholder value.

Against this backdrop, here are three TSX stocks trading below $30 with solid underlying fundamentals and significant growth potential.

Under-$30 Stocks #1: SECURE Waste Infrastructure

Shares of SECURE Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES) are a compelling long-term investment. The recent weakness in SECURE stock largely reflects softer commodity prices and broader economic uncertainty. Its fundamentals remain strong. As a result, the pullback creates a buying opportunity for investors with a longer time horizon.

SECURE operates a diversified portfolio of energy and waste infrastructure assets that generate stable, predictable cash flow. Much of its revenue stems from ongoing production and industrial activity rather than from drilling cycles, helping reduce exposure to commodity volatility. Moreover, its efficiency initiatives and disciplined cost control further support margins.

With major projects nearing completion, new growth initiatives ramping up, and Canadian oil and gas production holding steady, SECURE’s long-term outlook remains constructive. Further, the expected recovery in the metals recycling business in 2026 could provide support to its stock in the near term.

Under-$30 Stocks #2: CES Energy

CES Energy (TSX: CEU) is an attractive TSX stock to buy under $30. The company specializes in advanced chemical solutions used across the oil and gas production cycle, helping operators improve efficiency while protecting critical assets.

The growth outlook for CES Energy remains favourable. Continued upstream activity, rising demand for more sophisticated chemical applications, and increasing service intensity should support long-term expansion. The company’s vertically integrated model, extensive infrastructure, and efficient procurement provide a competitive edge as industry needs evolve.

Equally important is CES Energy’s capital-light business model. It supports steady free cash flow generation, allowing the company to reinvest in growth without straining the balance sheet. With predominantly U.S.-based revenue and an integrated North American footprint, CES is relatively well-positioned to navigate market volatility and deliver strong returns over time.

Under-$30 Stocks #3: 5N Plus

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) is a top growth stock to buy under $30. The company focuses on advanced semiconductors and high-performance materials with applications in fast-growing sectors such as renewable energy systems, space and satellite technology, and pharmaceuticals. Notably, as global spending on clean energy, space, and advanced healthcare accelerates, demand for 5N Plus’s specialized materials is expected to increase steadily.

While 5N Plus stock has appreciated significantly, the company’s strong growth outlook suggests further upside. Strong momentum in renewable energy projects, along with increasing interest in space-based solar power, is expected to support continued expansion in the company’s Specialty Semiconductors segment. In addition, a recently expanded supply agreement with a major customer should translate into higher shipment volumes, supporting revenue growth in the periods ahead.

Further, 5N Plus’s position as a leading supplier of high-purity materials outside of China adds strength. As global manufacturers seek to diversify supply chains and reduce geopolitical risk, this strategic advantage enhances the company’s relevance and long-term competitiveness.

Overall, 5N Plus is an attractive stock to buy under $30.