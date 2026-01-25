These five stocks have reliable operations and tons of growth potential, making them some of the best to buy in 2026.

These Canadian Stocks Have Serious Growth Potential in 2026

Investing in Canadian growth stocks is easily one of the most exciting ways to build long-term wealth. These are the businesses that can expand revenues, grow earnings, and compound shareholder value well above the market average over time.

However, not all growth stocks are created equal. So, although it’s exciting to look for high-potential growth stocks, it’s essential to keep a level head and ensure you focus on high-quality companies with durable business models, strong balance sheets, and clear competitive advantages.

Growth stocks have a ton of potential to gain value, but they’re also often more volatile than other companies, which is why quality is so important.

So, with that in mind, if you’re a growth investor looking for high-quality Canadian stocks to buy for 2026, here are five of the best.

Two defensive growth stocks to buy in 2026

Some of the best growth stocks that you can have confidence buying and holding for the long haul are defensive growth stocks. These are businesses like Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) or Dollarama (TSX:DOL) that have reliable and defensive core operations but still have the long-term potential of a business that’s growing.

For example, Jamieson is a leading player in the global vitamins, minerals, and supplements market, benefiting from long-term consumer trends toward preventative healthcare and wellness.

Furthermore, the company owns trusted brands, has strong distribution channels, and continues to expand internationally.

Therefore, as it continues to launch new products and demand for premium supplements and vitamins continues to grow, Jamieson has a ton of potential.

For 2026, analysts estimate Jamieson’s revenue will jump 12% year over year, and its normalized earnings per share (EPS) will increase 16%.

Meanwhile, Dollarama remains one of Canada’s most consistent growth stories, driven by consistently impressive same-store sales growth and an ever-expanding store network.

The company is constantly benefiting from its scale, pricing power, and efficient supply chain, which help protect margins even during uncertain economic periods.

This year, analysts estimate Dollarama will see its revenue and normalized EPS jump by another 12%, with even more profitability expected over the next few years as margins continue to improve.

Three stocks to keep an eye on this year

In addition to Dollarama and Jamieson, Air Canada (TSX:AC), Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) and goeasy (TSX:GSY) are three more top Canadian growth stocks that could see serious growth this year.

First off, Air Canada stands to benefit from improving economic conditions and a more favourable interest rate environment.

As travel demand remains resilient and capacity normalizes, the airline can generate stronger revenue growth across both leisure and business travel segments.

At the same time, easing cost pressures and operational efficiencies could support margin expansion. So, it’s no surprise that analysts expect to see Air Canada’s revenue jump by 7% this year, and its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) jump by over 16%.

Aritzia, however, is a premium apparel retailer with a strong brand, loyal customer base, and expanding international footprint.

The stock has years of potential as it continues opening new stores and growing its e-commerce platform.

So, even with Aritzia expected to report revenue growth of 33% and normalized EPS growth of 57% for its fiscal 2026, which ends next month, analysts expect another 16% increase in revenue and 28% increase in EPS over the next 12 months.

That’s why Aritzia is one of, if not the best, growth stocks with the most momentum on the TSX today.

Finally, one of the cheapest growth stocks you can buy now is goeasy, the specialty finance company operating in the alternative lending space.

Not only has it grown its revenue and profitability consistently for years, but it’s also estimated by analysts to grow its revenue by another 12% in 2026 while its normalized EPS jump 25%. But in addition to its growth potential, goeasy trades at just 6.9 times its forward earnings and offers a yield of roughly 4.4%.

So, if you’re looking for top Canadian growth stocks to buy in 2026 and hold for the long haul, these five stocks, but especially goeasy and Aritzia, are some of the best to consider.