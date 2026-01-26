Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Impressive Mid-Cap Stocks You Should Know About in 2026 (Hardly Anyone Else Does)

2 Impressive Mid-Cap Stocks You Should Know About in 2026 (Hardly Anyone Else Does)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSX:BDGI) is a great mid-cap stock worth knowing about in the new year.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Mid-caps may offer better value and long-term upside than crowded large-caps after the TSX’s huge 2025 run, making them a useful diversification pocket for 2026.
  • Two names to watch: Badger Infrastructure (BDGI) is a pricey-but-promising infrastructure grower (~22.5x forward P/E), while Cargojet (CJT) looks more beaten-down and potentially undervalued after a massive drawdown (~11.8x trailing P/E).

Mid-cap stocks look like a great place to diversify into for those seeking greater value and a shot at outsized growth over the long haul. Undoubtedly, it’s tough to find heavily discounted stocks in the large-cap scene nowadays, especially after the TSX Index had a historic year of gains.

While 2026 seems highly likely to fall short of last year’s near-30% run in the Canadian stock market, I do think that stock pickers willing to look far and wide for value might just find it with the lesser-loved, lesser-known names in the mid-cap universe. In this piece, we’ll check in on three interesting mid-cap stocks that are worthy of investors‘ attention.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions

First up, we have Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSX:BDGI), a mid-cap industrial with a $2.7 billion market cap that few Canadians know about. The firm, formerly known as Badger Daylighting, stands out as a premier firm that can grow on the back of increased infrastructure spending. Undoubtedly, if there is an infrastructure boom in the coming decade, Badger has a high growth ceiling to continue its hot run. The year may have just begun, but shares of BDGI are already up 10%. That’s a full year’s worth of expected gains in just the first few weeks of 2026.

Of course, I don’t think it’s too late to punch a ticket to the stock, especially if you’re a bit light on the mid-caps, as many Canadian investors might be. At 22.5 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E), Badger stock is priced more as a growth play, and while lower multiples could be on the horizon if the TSX Index faces a steep correction, I certainly wouldn’t want to bet against the name, especially since the long-term growth story looks so impressive.

Sure, soil excavation services aren’t fancy, but such a business is incredibly well-positioned in a time when infrastructure spending is poised to stay robust. The stock may have soared 111% in the past year, but there might be plenty of gas left in the tank, especially now that management is operating at a very high level. Personally, I think Badger has a good shot to become a $3 billion company if it plays its cards right in this new year.

Cargojet

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) shares have been walloped in recent years, tanking by nearly 70% from peak to trough. More recently, shares have shown signs of life, gaining around 37% since the lows of November 2025. Of course, there’s still an uphill climb ahead, especially if the Canadian economy faces increased turbulence through the new year. Either way, the stock looks severely oversold and perhaps incredibly undervalued at 11.8 times trailing P/E.

Though the future is hazy, the recent insider buying activity, I think, is a good sign that there might be a discount to be had in the air freight firm, which faces incredibly low expectations ahead. The $1.4 billion firm may have already been through the worst of the headwinds. The big question for investors is how fast earnings could bounce back if the consumer is ready to start spending again.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

2 Superb Canadian Stocks Set to Surge Into 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two TSX stocks have already surged, but their 2026 upside could still come from real backlogs and long-term energy demand.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Bank Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy CIBC Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CIBC offers a mix of dependable income, potential benefit from steadier rates, and a durable moat in Canada’s regulated banking…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Investing

2 TSX Stocks That Could Be Overdue for a January Jump

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) and another hot stock could grow further this year.

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks Set to Skyrocket in 2026 and Beyond

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Backed by favourable market conditions and clear growth drivers, these two stocks offer strong potential for superior long-term returns.

Read more »

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Metals and Mining Stocks

Barrick Gold Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?

| Daniel Da Costa

After a massive 160% rally in 2025 and the stock continuing to climb higher in 2026, is Barrick Gold still…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

Best of Both Worlds: 2 TSX Champions Offering Growth and 4.1% Yields

| Daniel Da Costa

These stocks offer a dividend cushion for when markets cool and capital appreciation for when markets rally.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

The (Only!) Canadian Stock I’d Trust for the Next 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield looks like a “hold-for-a-decade” compounder because its fee engine keeps growing, even when markets are messy.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Stocks for Beginners

This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Out Every Month Like Clockwork

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This 7%-yield monthly payer gets paid from royalties, not drilling, which can make the income stream feel simpler and steadier.

Read more »