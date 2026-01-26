3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

Given their dependable cash flows, visible growth pipeline, and exceptional dividend track record, these three dividend stocks are excellent additions to your portfolios right now.

Dividend stocks are a must for a well-balanced portfolio, as these companies reward shareholders through consistent income while also delivering long-term capital appreciation. Owing to their regular dividend payments, these companies are generally less vulnerable to broader market volatility. Moreover, reinvesting dividends can significantly enhance long-term returns through compounding.

That said, dividends are not guaranteed. Investors must therefore exercise caution when selecting dividend-paying stocks, focusing on companies with strong underlying businesses, healthy and sustainable cash flows, and a track record of consistent dividend growth. Against this backdrop, here are my three top picks.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stands out as one of the top dividend stocks to own, supported by its diversified, contracted business model, long track record of dividend growth, and attractive yield. The company operates more than 200 revenue-generating assets, while deriving approximately 98% of its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) from regulated assets and long-term, take-or-pay contracts. As a result, Enbridge has minimal exposure to commodity price fluctuations, while roughly 80% of its adjusted EBITDA is inflation-indexed.

These characteristics allow the Calgary-based energy giant to generate stable and predictable cash flows, enabling it to pay dividends for over 70 years. Notably, Enbridge has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years and currently offers an attractive dividend yield of 5.93% based on its January 21st closing price.

Looking ahead, Enbridge is advancing approximately $37 billion in secured capital projects, with annual capital investments averaging around $10 billion. Supported by these growth initiatives, management expects adjusted EBITDA, earnings per share, and discounted cash flow per share to grow at an annualized rate of about 5% through the remainder of this decade. Against this backdrop, Enbridge anticipates returning $40–$45 billion to shareholders over the next five years, reinforcing the sustainability and safety of its future dividend payouts.

Canadian Natural Resources

Another compelling dividend-paying stock is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), which has delivered exceptional dividend growth at an annualized rate of 21% over the past 25 years. The company operates a diversified, balanced asset base, underpinned by large, low-risk, high-value reserves that require relatively modest ongoing capital reinvestment. Its operational efficiency has helped reduce costs, driving strong profitability and generating robust, reliable cash flows. Supported by these cash flows, CNQ has consistently increased its dividend and currently offers an attractive forward dividend yield of 4.72% based on its January 21st closing price.

CNQ also boasts approximately five billion barrels of oil equivalent in reserves, translating into a proven reserve life index of about 32 years. To further strengthen its production profile, the company has outlined disciplined capital investments of $6.7 billion in 2025 and $6.4 billion in 2026. As a result, management expects average production this year to range between 1,590 and 1,650 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d), with the midpoint implying a 3.2% year-over-year increase.

Given its high-quality reserve base, disciplined capital allocation, expanding production outlook, and strong free cash flow generation, CNQ appears well-positioned to sustain long-term dividend growth and deliver attractive returns to income-focused investors.

Fortis

My final pick is Fortis (TSX:FTS), a blue-chip dividend payer that has increased its dividend for an impressive 52 consecutive years and currently offers a healthy yield of 3.54%. The electricity and natural gas utility serves approximately 3.5 million customers through nine regulated assets across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. Notably, about 94% of Fortis’s assets are dedicated to low-risk transmission and distribution operations, providing the company with stable and predictable cash flows regardless of broader market conditions and supporting its long history of consistent dividend growth.

Looking ahead, Fortis plans to expand its regulated rate base through $28.8 billion in capital investments over 2026-2030. These investments could grow the rate base at around 7% compound annual growth rate, reaching $57.9 billion by the end of 2030, thereby driving earnings. Supported by this earnings growth, management expects to increase the dividend by 4–6% annually through the remainder of the decade.

Considering its regulated business model, dependable cash flows, visible growth pipeline, and exceptional dividend track record, Fortis stands out as an excellent dividend stock for long-term, income-focused portfolios.