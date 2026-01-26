Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Missed Out on NVIDIA? My Best AI Stocks to Buy and Hold

Missed Out on NVIDIA? My Best AI Stocks to Buy and Hold

Here are three top AI stocks to buy and hold — not one of which is NVIDIA.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
visualization of a digital brain

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • NVIDIA is a big AI success story, but it has arguably run its course at this point.
  • Competitors like AMD have begun catching up with NVIDIA.
  • This article explores three AI stocks that may be worth buying even after NVIDIA runs out of steam.

Let’s be honest:

Everybody wishes they’d bought NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock in late 2022. Whether you actually bought it or not, you’re probably aware of the fact that it massively outperformed the global stock markets from early 2023 to late 2025, thanks to its utter dominance of AI accelerator chips.

Accelerator chips are designed to handle ultra-heavy AI workloads in ultra-speedy fashion. NVIDIA, a company known for manufacturing gaming chips, was a natural fit for making AI accelerator chips, as the GPUs it already made had the highest processing power of any type of chip. So, when AI started rising, NVIDIA pivoted to AI chips, and promptly made a killing off them. From the start of its run in early 2023 to today, it has gained 1,123% — outperforming the market about 10:1. Nice!

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. Today, many competing companies are starting to catch up with NVIDIA’s work in AI. In China, domestically made chips have gotten so advanced that the government isn’t even letting Chinese companies use NVIDIA’s offerings! Likewise, U.S. companies like AMD are making headway. In this article, I share my top three AI stocks to buy and hold — not one of which is NVIDIA.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), or TSMC for short, is a chipmaking company like NVIDIA. It’s a fab; the type of company that actually manufactures the chips that NVIDIA designs. NVIDIA relies on TSMC to build its chips because manufacturing requires expertise that designers like NVIDIA don’t necessarily have. TSMC has been rising along with NVIDIA in recent years, as it’s making a portion of NVIDIA’s money. However, TSMC has more optionality than NVIDIA does. It manufactures chips for all of NVIDIA’s competitors as well as NVIDIA itself. So whoever wins in the AI chip space, TSM makes money off it.

TSM is the stock that I bought when I started noticing NVIDIA’s success with AI chips. As a value investor, I found NVIDIA’s high multiples scary, and considered TSM a cheaper alternative. Ultimately, I doubled my money on TSMC stock by the time I sold (too early, alas)!

Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), better known as Google, is a company that is involved in all aspects of the AI industry, which makes it a full-stack AI company. It manufactures chips (tensor processing units). It builds AI models (the Gemini family). It runs an AI cloud business. And finally, it uses AI in dozens of invisible ways at its companies, including YouTube and Google search.

Google has been a top player in the tech world for some time. In the era of AI, it looks poised to continue leading.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is Canada’s very own AI success story. It is an e-commerce company that uses AI to help businesses write product descriptions, design marketing imagery, and build out their brands. The company is a well-established player in the world of e-commerce, being the top e-commerce platform for high-end “branded” companies. Shopify was doing fine before AI, but now, with its AI tools, it empowers business owners to save on marketing costs. It’s a great company.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Tech Stocks

3 Under-the-Radar Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2035

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Turning $100k into $1M requires 26% annual growth. Here are 3 Canadian stocks riding massive secular trends that could hit…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Tech Stocks

Got $10,000? Should You Invest in an RRSP or TFSA

| Puja Tayal

Thinking about an RRSP? Discover how investing can lead to significant tax savings and impact your retirement planning.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Tech Stocks

Meet the Canadian Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian stock has grown at a CAGR of more than 107% over the last five years, crushing the broader…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Tech Stocks

2 Bargain TSX Stocks to Buy While They Are Still Cheap

| Robin Brown

Even though the TSX is charging higher in 2026, here are two beaten-down stocks that could have substantial upside once…

Read more »

chip glows with a blue AI
Tech Stocks

Outlook for Celestica Stock in 2026

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Celestica (CLS) stock is riding the massive AI wave. Is it too late to buy this soaring Canadian tech stock…

Read more »

AI concept person in profile
Tech Stocks

Down 30%: Buy This TSX Tech Stock Hand Over Fist

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 30% from all-time highs, Descartes Systems is a TSX tech stock that offers significant upside potential to shareholders.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Top TFSA Stocks for Canadian Investors to Buy Now

| Kay Ng

For long-term capital, Canadian investors should aim to maximize returns with a basket of quality stocks in their TFSAs.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Tech Stocks

The 1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Puja Tayal

Discover the best TFSA investments with stocks perfect for tax-free growth and long-term success in your portfolio.

Read more »