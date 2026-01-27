3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Immediately With $7,000

Using the $7,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution room in 2026 can feel small in the moment. The real magic is consistency. If you keep adding new room annually and stay invested through the messy parts of the market, that “just $7,000” can snowball into serious long-term income. Especially with three Canadian stocks like these.

BAM

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) earns attention as it gets paid to manage money across some of the most durable parts of the economy, like infrastructure, credit, real estate, and energy transition. It collects fees as it grows fee-bearing capital, and it can earn performance fees when it successfully exits investments. The Canadian stock has not been a straight line lately, but it has held up as a core Canadian compounder, trading up 27% since hitting 52-week lows.

The latest quarter showed why long-term investors keep trusting it. In Q3 2025, Brookfield reported fee-related earnings of $754 million, or $0.46 per share, and distributable earnings of $661 million, or $0.41 per share. It also reported fee-bearing capital of $581 billion, up 8% year over year, with $30 billion of organic fundraising in the quarter, which supports future fee growth. The valuation is not cheap, as it trades at about 33 times earnings, so it needs to keep executing. However, that is the trade-off you make for a business designed to compound through cycles.

TRP

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) looks attractive for TFSA investors who want steadier cash flow and a big, established dividend. It operates major natural gas pipelines and related energy infrastructure, and long-term contracts can make results more predictable than most energy stocks. The Canadian stock is trading up about 11% in the last year, which puts it in that familiar “boring on purpose” zone many dividend investors prefer.

The most recent quarter was backed up the stability story. In Q3 2025, it reported comparable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $2.7 billion, with net income attributable to common shares of $0.8 billion, or $0.78 per share. It also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share. Looking forward, it expects 2026 comparable EBITDA of $11.6 billion to $11.8 billion, which signals steady growth rather than a one-off spike. Meanwhile, TRP stock trades at 21 times earnings, and the yield sits at 4.6% at writing, which can be compelling if you want income with less day-to-day drama than most sectors.

WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM) gives this trio a different flavour. It runs a streaming model, which means it finances mines in exchange for the right to buy metal at fixed costs, then it sells it at market prices. That structure can throw off big margins when gold and silver prices rise, without Wheaton needing to operate the mines itself. The Canadian stock has been strong, with recent trading around $200 per share at writing, with shares surging by 132% in the last year.

Earnings were the real headline. In Q3 2025, Wheaton posted $476 million in revenue, a record $367 million in net earnings, $281 million in adjusted net earnings, and $383 million in operating cash flow. It also held about $1.2 billion in cash at quarter-end, which gives it flexibility to fund new streams and keep the model growing.Valuation looks rich on trailing metrics, trading at 65 times earnings, so you need to respect the risk of a precious-metals pullback. Yet the business can still shine if gold stays supported and new projects ramp.

Bottom line

These three Canadian stocks can work well for a $7,000 TFSA contribution as each one earns its return in a different way. All together, here’s what $7,000 could bring in between each Canadian stock.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT BAM $71.70 32 $2.40 $76.80 Quarterly $2,294.40 TRP $75.16 31 $3.40 $105.40 Quarterly $2,329.96 WPM $198.52 11 $0.92 $10.12 Quarterly $2,183.72

None of it is guaranteed, and you can still get volatility at the worst time. However, if your goal is decades of income and growth, this mix gives your $7,000 room a real chance to grow up into something much bigger.