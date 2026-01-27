Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Immediately With $7,000

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Immediately With $7,000

A $7,000 TFSA can start compounding fast when you split it across three different “engines” for returns: fees, infrastructure income, and precious-metals leverage.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Brookfield can compound through cycles by growing fee-bearing capital, though valuation stays demanding.
  • TC Energy offers steadier, contract-backed cash flow and a meaningful dividend for TFSA income.
  • Wheaton adds upside if gold and silver stay strong, but it’s higher-risk after a big run.

Using the $7,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution room in 2026 can feel small in the moment. The real magic is consistency. If you keep adding new room annually and stay invested through the messy parts of the market, that “just $7,000” can snowball into serious long-term income. Especially with three Canadian stocks like these.

BAM

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) earns attention as it gets paid to manage money across some of the most durable parts of the economy, like infrastructure, credit, real estate, and energy transition. It collects fees as it grows fee-bearing capital, and it can earn performance fees when it successfully exits investments. The Canadian stock has not been a straight line lately, but it has held up as a core Canadian compounder, trading up 27% since hitting 52-week lows.

The latest quarter showed why long-term investors keep trusting it. In Q3 2025, Brookfield reported fee-related earnings of $754 million, or $0.46 per share, and distributable earnings of $661 million, or $0.41 per share. It also reported fee-bearing capital of $581 billion, up 8% year over year, with $30 billion of organic fundraising in the quarter, which supports future fee growth. The valuation is not cheap, as it trades at about 33 times earnings, so it needs to keep executing. However, that is the trade-off you make for a business designed to compound through cycles.

TRP

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) looks attractive for TFSA investors who want steadier cash flow and a big, established dividend. It operates major natural gas pipelines and related energy infrastructure, and long-term contracts can make results more predictable than most energy stocks. The Canadian stock is trading up about 11% in the last year, which puts it in that familiar “boring on purpose” zone many dividend investors prefer.

The most recent quarter was backed up the stability story. In Q3 2025, it reported comparable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $2.7 billion, with net income attributable to common shares of $0.8 billion, or $0.78 per share. It also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share. Looking forward, it expects 2026 comparable EBITDA of $11.6 billion to $11.8 billion, which signals steady growth rather than a one-off spike. Meanwhile, TRP stock trades at 21 times earnings, and the yield sits at 4.6% at writing, which can be compelling if you want income with less day-to-day drama than most sectors.

WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM) gives this trio a different flavour. It runs a streaming model, which means it finances mines in exchange for the right to buy metal at fixed costs, then it sells it at market prices. That structure can throw off big margins when gold and silver prices rise, without Wheaton needing to operate the mines itself. The Canadian stock has been strong, with recent trading around $200 per share at writing, with shares surging by 132% in the last year.

Earnings were the real headline. In Q3 2025, Wheaton posted $476 million in revenue, a record $367 million in net earnings, $281 million in adjusted net earnings, and $383 million in operating cash flow. It also held about $1.2 billion in cash at quarter-end, which gives it flexibility to fund new streams and keep the model growing.Valuation looks rich on trailing metrics, trading at 65 times earnings, so you need to respect the risk of a precious-metals pullback. Yet the business can still shine if gold stays supported and new projects ramp.

Bottom line

These three Canadian stocks can work well for a $7,000 TFSA contribution as each one earns its return in a different way. All together, here’s what $7,000 could bring in between each Canadian stock.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BAM$71.7032$2.40$76.80Quarterly$2,294.40
TRP$75.1631$3.40$105.40Quarterly$2,329.96
WPM$198.5211$0.92$10.12Quarterly$2,183.72

None of it is guaranteed, and you can still get volatility at the worst time. However, if your goal is decades of income and growth, this mix gives your $7,000 room a real chance to grow up into something much bigger.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Cargojet Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cargojet’s next year likely hinges on whether contract stability and cost control translate into a clear earnings rebound.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

These Are the Best Canadian Stocks for Value in the World Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian “value” names look cheap for different reasons: Manulife for earnings power, SmartCentres for income, and Brookfield for…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy at a Discount

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX blue-chip stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio to get in on the action while the share…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How Beginners Can Create a Passive-Income Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Power Corp can be a beginner-friendly TFSA income pick because it pays a reliable dividend and owns big, established financial…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

This 6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Backed by strong financial performance, a healthy balance sheet, and a compelling growth outlook, Whitecap represents an attractive buying opportunity…

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

After Dividend Freezes and Cuts, Which Telecom Stock Is the Better Buy in January 2026?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada’s telecom stocks are historically viewed as great picks with stable yields. How has that changed this year?

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Suncor Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Andrew Button

Suncor's stellar results were an exception rather than the rule. Can it keep the good results coming?

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

2 High Dividend TSX Stocks to Buy for Increasing Payouts

| Sneha Nahata

These high dividend TSX stocks are reliable investments and have the ability to consistently pay and increase their payouts.

Read more »