How to Structure a $75,000 TFSA for Practically Constant Income

How to Structure a $75,000 TFSA for Practically Constant Income

A TFSA income mix like these three can work, but the “safety” hinges on fees and payout coverage, not just yield.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • HDIF can deliver steady monthly cash flow, but its 2.08% MER and covered-call cap can limit long-term growth.
  • Slate Grocery REIT’s monthly payout looks appealing, yet a ~100% AFFO payout ratio leaves almost no buffer.
  • Manulife adds a more traditional, better-covered dividend with upside from earnings growth, but it’s less “monthly predictable.”

When you invest $75,000, the biggest decision is not the perfect dividend stock. It’s how much income you truly need, how much volatility you can stomach, and whether you might need some of that cash within the next couple of years.

With a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), the tax-free nature rewards consistency, but you still want diversification so one bad quarter in one sector doesn’t mess with your plan. I’d also pay close attention to fees, payout sustainability, and whether the income comes from real cash flow or financial engineering. So, let’s look at three solid options.

HDIF

Harvest Diversified Monthly Income ETF (TSX:HDIF) is built for investors who want frequent cash flow without managing a complicated basket of stocks themselves. It’s a monthly income exchange-traded fund (ETF) that holds other Harvest income ETFs. It uses an active covered call strategy on up to about 33% of the underlying holdings to help generate higher distributions. In short, it trades some upside potential for steadier income, which can feel comforting inside a TFSA if your goal is near-constant deposits.

HDIF has also delivered respectable recent performance alongside that income pitch. It hit 52-week lows in April, and since then has climbed up about 30%. Harvest lists its most recent cash distribution at $0.0741 per unit. The part you can’t ignore is cost. Its fund facts show a management expense ratio of 2.08%, which is high and can eat into long-term results if markets are flat.

SGR

Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) can complement that ETF-style income because it comes from a real estate cash-flow model, not option premiums. Slate owns grocery-anchored properties, which tend to hold up better than discretionary retail because people still buy food in every economy. The units have been fairly steady, with shares climbing about 18% in the last year.

For income investors, the headline is the monthly distribution. Slate’s investor distribution page shows a dividend of $1.20 per year, distributed monthly. In its third-quarter (Q3) 2025 results, the real estate investment trust (REIT) reported funds from operations (FFO) of US$16.5 million and adjusted FFO of US$13 million, with AFFO per unit of US$0.21. The main valuation question is not whether the buildings exist. It’s whether the distribution has enough breathing room. The same quarter showed an AFFO payout ratio of 99.9%, which leaves very little margin for error if leasing costs rise or financing gets more expensive.

MFC

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) adds a different kind of income engine to the mix, as it’s not a fund and not a REIT. It’s a huge insurer and wealth manager, which means it earns money from premiums, investing, and fees. The stock has been strong, with shares up about 15% in the last year. That matters for a TFSA income plan because capital growth can quietly become “future income,” since a larger base can fund more dividends later.

The latest earnings numbers were solid. In Q3 2025, Manulife reported core earnings of $2.0 billion and net income attributed to shareholders of $1.8 billion, with core earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 and EPS of $1.02. It also declared a quarterly common share dividend of $0.44 per share. On valuation, shares trade at about 16 times earnings at writing, which can look reasonable for a mature financial business if earnings hold up. The risk is that insurers can see earnings swing with markets and claims experience, so it won’t feel as “clockwork” as a monthly distribution, even if the dividend remains steady.

Bottom line

These three can provide practically constant income because they stagger cash flow sources without relying on just one thing to go right. HDIF aims to pay monthly through a covered-call-enhanced approach, SGR.UN pays monthly from grocery-anchored real estate rent, and MFC adds a reliable quarterly dividend backed by a diversified financial business. Altogether, here’s what investors could earn from $45,000 in HDIF and $15,000 in both SGR.UN and MFC.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
HDIF$9.094,949$0.90$4,471.41Monthly$44,986.41
MFC$50.77295$1.76$519.20Quarterly$14,982.15
SGR.UN$15.85946$1.20$1,135.20Monthly$14,995.10

The blend won’t eliminate volatility and SGR.UN’s tight payout coverage plus HDIF’s higher fee load deserve ongoing attention, but together, they can smooth out the income rhythm in a TFSA far better than a single high-yield pick.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

