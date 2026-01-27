Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Why Celestica (TSX:CLS) Could Be the Hottest TSX Stock in 2026

Why Celestica (TSX:CLS) Could Be the Hottest TSX Stock in 2026

Celestica stock is benefiting directly from the AI infrastructure wave, setting it up for a strong run in 2026 and beyond.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
AI microchip

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Rising demand for AI and data center infrastructure is driving real revenue and earnings growth for Celestica (TSX:CLS ).
  • CLS stock has surged as hyperscalers ramp up spending, pushing the company into a much larger TSX market cap bracket.
  • Strong 2026 guidance and new AI-focused platforms are shaping Celestica into a top TSX stock investors may want to consider buying right now.

If you’ve been looking for a top Canadian growth stock that could turn into a long-term winner over the next few years, Celestica (TSX:CLS) is definitely worth considering in 2026. Beyond market momentum, what really makes this top TSX-listed stock interesting is the rapidly growing demand for its data centres and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure solutions. That shift is translating into real revenue and earnings growth for this company, not just promises. In this article, I’ll talk about why CLS stock could be one of the hottest TSX opportunities in 2026 and beyond.

A data centre-focused business riding the AI wave

Celestica primarily acts as a global provider of design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions, with a strong focus on data centre hardware, networking, servers, and storage. The company serves hyperscalers, enterprises, and cloud customers that are investing heavily to support AI workloads.

CLS stock has delivered exceptional performance, surging nearly 142% over the last year and nearly 2,300% over the last three years – reflecting the scale of demand flowing into AI infrastructure. The stock recently traded around $422 per share, giving it a market capitalization of about $48.6 billion.

A major driver behind this sharp rise has been sustained hyperscaler demand for AI-ready data centre solutions, combined with improving margins as higher-value programs scale across Celestica’s global manufacturing network.

Financial growth that supports its momentum

Notably, Celestica reported a 28% YoY (year-over-year) jump in its total revenue for the third quarter of 2025 to US$3.2 billion, exceeding the high end of management’s guidance. The company’s adjusted earnings climbed 52% YoY to US$1.58 per share, reflecting higher volumes, a better product mix, and stronger operating leverage. Similarly, its adjusted operating margin expanded to 7.6%, marking one of the strongest margin levels in the company’s history.

The biggest growth driver came from Celestica’s connectivity and cloud solutions segment, where revenue jumped 43% YoY. This was fueled by hardware platform solutions tied to AI servers, storage, and networking equipment.

Encouraged by that performance, the company’s management raised its full-year 2025 outlook and introduced a bullish 2026 forecast.

Long-term initiatives shaping Celestica stock for 2026

It’s important to note that Celestica continues to invest heavily in next-generation AI data centre platforms. Its recently introduced SD6300 ultra-dense storage platform is designed to help hyperscalers and enterprises manage exploding data volumes while improving efficiency and reducing costs. This positions CLS stock directly in the path of AI data ingest, storage, and archiving demand.

Meanwhile, the company is also expanding engineering talent, manufacturing capacity, and advanced cooling and networking capabilities to support increasingly complex AI deployments. On top of that, its management recently launched a new share buyback program, highlighting confidence in Celestica’s cash flow generation and long-term value creation.

Overall, with AI infrastructure spending expected to strengthen further through 2026 and beyond, Celestica stock could arguably be the hottest TSX stock in 2026.

More on Tech Stocks

Income and growth financial chart
Tech Stocks

Buy Canadian With 1 Stock Set to Outperform Global Markets This Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Constellation’s one-year setup is basically a bet on its acquisition flywheel staying strong while the market decides what multiple “quality”…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2035, Starting Now

| Puja Tayal

Invest wisely in stocks during uncertain times. Explore strategies to identify undervalued technology stocks for future gains.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

2 Superb Canadian Stocks Set to Surge Into 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two TSX stocks have already surged, but their 2026 upside could still come from real backlogs and long-term energy demand.

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks Set to Skyrocket in 2026 and Beyond

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Backed by favourable market conditions and clear growth drivers, these two stocks offer strong potential for superior long-term returns.

Read more »

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Demetris Afxentiou

Did you buy Shopify stock yet? Here’s why investors looking for a tech growth pick should consider this tech darling.

Read more »

visualization of a digital brain
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on NVIDIA? My Best AI Stocks to Buy and Hold

| Andrew Button

Here are three top AI stocks to buy and hold -- not one of which is NVIDIA.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Tech Stocks

3 Under-the-Radar Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2035

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Turning $100k into $1M requires 26% annual growth. Here are 3 Canadian stocks riding massive secular trends that could hit…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Tech Stocks

Got $10,000? Should You Invest in an RRSP or TFSA

| Puja Tayal

Thinking about an RRSP? Discover how investing can lead to significant tax savings and impact your retirement planning.

Read more »