The Top Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000

Buy these two top Canadian growth stocks from the tech sector to prepare your self-directed portfolio for another year of growth in 2026.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended 2025 on a strong note and has kept its momentum for the most part in 2026. As of this writing, the benchmark index for the Canadian stock market is up by 30.9% in the last 12 months. When there is a bull market , many investors look to the market for growth stocks that can still offer reasonable capital gains for their financial goals.

When the market is already near all-time highs, it can get challenging to identify any laggards that can offer further growth. However, you can also consider investing based on how much a stock can grow more instead of reviewing whether it is close to previous all-time highs after being heavily discounted.

I have identified two TSX tech stocks that can be solid buying opportunities right now. Here’s what I think about them and what you might want to consider before you invest.

Shopify

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) is a $243.4 billion market-cap giant in the Canadian tech industry. The company provides an ecommerce platform that lets merchants of all sizes create, build, and grow an online presence. It is easily one of the most recognizable growth stocks on the TSX and has been the reason many growth-focused investors have benefited in terms of capital gains.

As of this writing, Shopify stock trades for $187.03 per share. Since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in May 2015, it has grown by over 5,259%. That means $1,000 invested in its IPO would be worth around $53,590 today. Granted, anyone investing today might not get similar gains as early investors. However, the stock has the potential to deliver substantial growth as the ecommerce industry keeps growing. It might be worth adding to your holdings at this level.

Celestica

Celestica Inc. (TSX:CLS) is a lesser-known Canadian tech stock, but not one to shrug aside. The $48.6 billion market-cap company offers software-based supply chain solutions to clients worldwide. If you are looking to invest in an AI stock , Celestica might be a good pick. The company has transformed itself from being a pure-play Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider into an AI-powered platform that has been driving immense growth since 2024.

As of this writing, Celestica stock trades for $422.46 per share. It is up by 588.4% from May 2024, marking an incredible growth story. It is still too early to say with complete conviction whether the stock will sustain this kind of momentum, but with adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS) increasing by over 50% from the same point last year in the previous quarter, success seems more likely. I think it can be a good addition to a growth-focused self-directed investment portfolio.

Foolish takeaway