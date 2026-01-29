Motley Fool Premium
2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold in a TFSA Forever

This Vanguard dividend ETF duo is low-cost and fairly diversified.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Key Points

  • VGG is a U.S. dividend growth strategy that screens for 10 years of increases.
  • VDY is a Canadian high-yield index with a 3.55% trailing yield and mostly eligible dividends.
  • Both are low-gimmick, rules-based ETFs that can fit a long-term TFSA dividend plan.

If you want long-term compounding in a Tax-Free Savings Account, the best approach is usually the least exciting one. Low-cost index exchange-traded funds (ETFs), diversified holdings, and clear rules you can understand.

No leverage, no covered calls, no moving parts that change the risk profile when markets get weird. You will not maximize yield, but you give yourself a better shot at consistency and long-term compounding.

With that in mind, here are two plain-vanilla Vanguard dividend ETFs that can work well as long-term TFSA holdings, one focused on U.S. dividend growth and one focused on Canadian high yield.

U.S. dividend growth

Vanguard U.S. Dividend Appreciation Index ETF (TSX:VGG) targets dividend growth rather than high yield. The underlying screen requires a 10-year history of dividend increases, which naturally filters for mature, consistently profitable businesses.

One important detail is that the strategy excludes the top 25% of stocks with the highest yields. That might sound counterintuitive at first, but it is intentional. Extremely high yields can be a red flag, often caused by falling share prices or unsustainably high payout ratios.

By filtering those out, the ETF leans toward companies that grow dividends steadily over time, instead of companies paying large dividends today that may be at risk of being cut.

The portfolio is market-cap weighted, but to reduce concentration, individual holdings are capped at 4% and the fund is rebalanced quarterly. VGG’s trailing 12-month yield is about 1.16%, and the management expense ratio is 0.31%.

Canada high yield

For higher income in Canada, Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) is the straightforward option.

This ETF takes the Canadian equity universe and selects dividend payers that rank in roughly the top half based on yield. The result is a portfolio built to pay meaningful income, and it shows up in the trailing 12-month yield of about 3.55%.

Most of that income is paid as eligible Canadian dividends, which matters more in taxable accounts, but inside a TFSA it still contributes to clean, tax-free compounding.

Composition is the main thing to understand. Canadian dividend strategies almost always end up concentrated in financials and energy because those sectors dominate Canada’s dividend-paying landscape.

That concentration is not inherently bad, but it does mean VDY behaves differently than a broad Canadian market ETF. You are getting more exposure to banks, pipelines, and integrated energy companies.

Costs are reasonable. VDY charges a 0.22% expense ratio, which is low for a rules-based dividend strategy, and it keeps more of the distribution working for you over time.

