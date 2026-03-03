Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

These top Canadian dividend stocks won’t be stopped and have some incredible charts. Here’s why the party can continue for years to come.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Fortis and Whitecap Resources remain top dividend stock choices, with Fortis benefiting from AI and electrification trends, offering consistent dividend growth and capital appreciation potential.
  • Whitecap Resources provides a solid 5.4% dividend yield and monthly income, making it an attractive choice for steady cash flow amid increasing oil prices and geopolitical support for fossil fuels.

In terms of top dividend stocks I continue to tout, I’ve got a couple of names to discuss here that still look like solid buying opportunities this month.

These are both companies that have been on a nice run of late, but it’s one I think can continue. Here’s why these two companies look like buying opportunities now, and why I think more long-term upside is to come.

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts

Source: Getty Images

Fortis

My top dividend pick of them all right now, Fortis (TSX:FTS), is a utility giant with an attitude. This stock simply doesn’t know how to take a breather and has been running higher for most of the past two years.

What a nice chart to look at (above).

Much of this recent rally can be tied to expectations that utility companies could be the ultimate winners from AI and electrification trends, which are currently capturing most investor mindshare. These are indeed some of the most important trends of our time, and if the buildout schedule is correct, we’re going to need a lot more power all across North America.

As a powerhouse with more than 3 million customers in Canada, the U.S. and the Caribbean, Fortis has a durable business model creating very robust cash flows the company delivers back to investors. Indeed, with more than five consecutive decades of dividend hikes, this is among the best dividend growth stocks investors can get their hands on right now.

Now, the company’s current yield has been pushed lower thanks to its recent stock price rise. But at around 3.3%, investors are getting bond-like income with some serious capital appreciation upside that most fixed income products cannot provide. In this environment, it’s hard to ignore the sort of long-term total return potential of a giant like Fortis, and I’m going to continue pounding the table on this name moving forward.

Whitecap Resources

In the energy sector, Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is my top pick as a way for investors to generate monthly income (and significant capital appreciation) over time.

Whitecap Resources cranks out a juicy 5.4% dividend yield, making it a cash machine for income chasers in the energy patch. This light oil producer focuses on low-decline assets in Western Canada, boasting top-tier declines under 10% thanks to optimized batteries and secondary recovery. These trends should keep production steady without endless drilling.

Indeed, last year’s results were strong. The company posted robust free funds flow, with dividends hiked multiple times amid oil at $70–80. Accordingly, with oil prices on the rise, I’d expect to see even more capital appreciation down the road, as retirees and plenty of younger investors look for cash flow machines like WCP stock.

Again, this is a monthly dividend payer, so investors get regular and consistent (and growing) income each month. That’s a thesis I think investors can understand, particularly with the geopolitical trends in place, which support fossil fuel production in North America.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

people ride a downhill dip on a roller coaster
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy During a Market Dip

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Market dips can be opportunities if a company’s cash flow covers payouts and its balance sheet can handle higher interest…

Read more »

nuclear power plant
Energy Stocks

Comparing Uranium Stocks Cameco and NexGen Energy

| Demetris Afxentiou

Following years of underinvestment, uranium prices remain at decade-long highs. This has investors seeking uranium stocks to invest in.

Read more »

how to save money
Energy Stocks

Oil Sands Stocks: How Suncor and Canadian Natural Stack Up

| Demetris Afxentiou

Suncor and Canadian Natural are two of Canada’s biggest oil sands producers. This breakdown shows how their cash flow, dividends,…

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Energy Stocks

This 3.6% Dividend Stock Could Be a TFSA Workhorse in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northland Power’s dividend reset was a wake-up call, and 2026 is about proving the cash-flow rebuild is real.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Energy Stocks

3 Utility Stocks That Could Actually Beat the TSX This Year

| Chris MacDonald

These three Canadian utility stocks look supercharged for big gains (and big dividend yields) over the long-term. Here's why.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Is This TSX Dividend Yield Too Good to Be True? Here’s What the Numbers Say

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this impressive dividend stock with a yield of 6.1% might be one of the best investments that Canadians…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy: Should You Invest in the Stock in March 2026?

| Adam Othman

A week away from the third month of 2026, here is a better look at Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) to see…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Energy Stocks

A Hands-Off Canadian Energy Stock That Cuts You a Cheque Every Month

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Owning shares of FRU is like striking oil in your backyard, but better.

Read more »