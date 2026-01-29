CRA: How to Use Your TFSA Contribution Limit in 2026

Knowing what the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) thinks about the 2026 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit matters, as it’s not just a “new room” announcement. It’s a rules-and-records situation. The CRA sets the annual dollar limit at $7,000 for 2026, added on Jan. 1, 2026, but it also warns that the contribution room shown in your CRA account does not update in real time. Furthermore, it pushes you to rely on your own records to avoid an accidental overcontribution.

Considerations

Start 2026 by treating your TFSA like a ledger, not a gut-based account. Add up what you contributed in prior years, subtract what you already put in during 2026, and then add the $7,000 new limit and any withdrawals you made in 2025 that come back as room on Jan. 1, 2026. If you’re unsure, call the CRA! The CRA even flags a timing issue here. Your CRA account may only reflect complete 2025 TFSA records by April 2026, so you should not blindly trust the number you see in January.

Next, give yourself a safety buffer so you don’t hand the CRA a reason to get involved. If you overcontribute, the CRA can tax the excess at 1% per month for as long as it stays in the account, and the CRA’s own guidance says you should withdraw the excess as soon as possible rather than waiting to get contacted. That 1% sounds small until you realize it stacks month after month.

Finally, be extra careful if residency changes ever come into the picture. The CRA warns that if you exceed your room while you are also a non-resident, it can apply two separate 1% monthly taxes, which turns “whoops” into “ouch” very quickly. Even if you never plan to leave Canada, people get caught by temporary moves and timing, so it’s worth treating TFSA contributions like something you double-check, not something you eyeball.

NTR

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) is one of those stocks that can make your TFSA contribution feel like it is doing real work, as it sits close to the global food chain. It sells crop nutrients and services through a massive retail network and produces potash and nitrogen at scale. When farmers plant, fertilize, and chase yield, Nutrien tends to be in the middle of the action. That makes it cyclical, but it also makes it relevant in almost any economic backdrop.

Still, it is not a set-it-and-forget-it utility. Nutrien moves with fertilizer prices, weather, geopolitics, and farmer demand, so performance can change quickly. That’s why you want earnings to back up the optimism. The latest earnings update delivered exactly the kind of numbers investors like to see when buying a cyclical name with a TFSA timeline. In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Nutrien reported net earnings of US$469 million, or US$0.96 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of US$1.431 billion. It also reported total sales of US$6 billion in the quarter.

Management also sounded constructive on what comes next. In the same release, Nutrien said the outlook is supported by expectations for healthy crop input demand and growth in global potash shipments in 2026. The risks are real, though. Nutrien has operational and geopolitical exposure, and it initiated a controlled shutdown of its Trinidad nitrogen operations in late 2025 due to port access restrictions and gas supply challenges. That’s even as it maintained its 2025 nitrogen sales forecast.

Bottom line

Overall, Nutrien stock can be a great way to use your 2026 TFSA contribution limit because it gives you a single, liquid Canadian name tied to a theme that tends to matter every year. Farmers need nutrients, and global demand does not politely disappear. If you use the $7,000 limit to start a position and then add over time, you get potential upside from a strengthening potash outlook, plus a dividend that can help you compound inside the TFSA. Here’s what that might look like at writing.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT NTR $96.85 72 $3.03 $218.16 Quarterly $6,973.20

Just keep it sized like a grown-up, because cyclicals can feel amazing right until the cycle reminds you who is in charge.