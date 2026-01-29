Monthly Income Stocks: Turn Your Portfolio Into a Cash Machine in 2026

Monthly income can change how your portfolio feels, and these two Canadian stocks show how steady cash flow can make that possible in 2026.

While you may get comfort knowing your portfolio is growing on paper, that comfort might not feel as tangible if the cash does not actually show up every month. That is where monthly income stocks start to feel different, as they change how a portfolio feels and how it works. And to find dependable dividend stocks in 2026, you may want to focus on companies with reliable cash flow and growth consistency. Let me highlight two such Canadian monthly income stocks that could help turn a portfolio into a reliable cash machine.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock

When building a cash machine portfolio, predictable demand and recurring revenue matter more than flashy growth stories solely based on hype. Keeping that in mind, Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) could be worth considering. It operates one of the largest seniors housing portfolios in Canada, spanning independent living, assisted living, and long-term care.

Its stock trades at $20.57 per share and carries a market cap of about $6.5 billion. At this price, Chartwell offers an annualized dividend yield of roughly 3%, paid monthly. Interestingly, the stock has also gained close to 29% over the last year, supported by its improving operating performance.

In the third quarter of 2025, the company’s resident revenue jumped 32.3% YoY (year-over-year), while its funds from operations rose 30.8%. Similarly, Chartwell’s same-property adjusted net operating income during the quarter increased 15.8% with the help of higher occupancy and better pricing. At the same time, its occupancy climbed to 93.1%, up 470 basis points, which helped lift its operating margins to 42%.

Although lower gains on asset sales, higher depreciation, and higher finance costs hurt its bottom line in the latest quarter, the company’s cash flow strength improved, which is far more relevant for monthly income investors.

Beyond the quarter, Chartwell continues to reshape its portfolio as it continues to focus on quality acquisitions. The company expects its occupancy to approach 95% by the end of 2025, backed by strong demand and limited new supply. That mix of rising occupancy, expanding margins, and active portfolio optimization makes Chartwell a top monthly income stock to buy in 2026.

Killam Apartment REIT stock

For a reliable cash machine portfolio, Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) could also be a great monthly-paying dividend stock that also benefits from everyday housing demand that stays resilient across market cycles. Notably, this REIT owns and operates apartment buildings and manufactured home communities across Canada. Its stock trades at $17.36 per share and has a market cap of about $2.1 billion. Currently, it offers an annualized dividend yield of around 4.2%, with monthly payouts.

In the third quarter of 2025, Killam posted 3% YoY growth in funds from operations per unit and 3.6% YoY growth in its adjusted funds from operations per unit. Meanwhile, its same-property net operating income climbed 5.5% YoY with the help of rental rate growth and healthy occupancy of 97.2%.

Moreover, Killam is also actively recycling capital. During 2025, the REIT sold non-core properties and redeployed capital into newer assets in Ottawa and Fredericton. On the development side, its new apartment development project, The Carrick in Waterloo, reached 80% leasing by July 2025 and is expected to stabilize in early 2026.

Its additional developments in Waterloo and Halifax remain on schedule for completion in 2026. These projects are expected to support the trust’s future funds from operations growth, highlighting Killam’s strength as a dependable monthly income stock.