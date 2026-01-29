Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Outlook for Enbridge Stock in 2026

Outlook for Enbridge Stock in 2026

Enbridge is moving higher after a dip. Are more gains on the way?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
oil pump jack under night sky

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Enbridge should benefit from lower interest rates.
  • The large capital program is expected to drive growth in distributable cash flow to support the dividend.
  • Asset diversification continues as the company expands its business portfolio through acquisitions.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is moving higher again after it gave back some gains over the past few months. Investors are wondering if ENB stock is still attractive and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio focused on dividends and total returns.

Enbridge share price

Enbridge trades near $66 per share at the time of writing. The stock is up more than $3 per share in the past three weeks, but remains below the $70 it reached at the end of September before pulling back through the end of the year.

Risks

Enbridge fell from $58 in 2022 to below $44 in the fall of 2023. The slide corresponded with rising interest rates in Canada and the United States. Enbridge uses debt to fund part of its growth program, including acquisitions and capital projects. The steep increase in borrowing costs over such a short period of time caused some concern among investors that Enbridge might be forced to trim its generous dividend to preserve cash flow. That didn’t happen, and the stock rebounded in 2024 and 2025 as the central banks once again reduced interest rates.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada both kept rates at current levels at their most recent rate announcements. Analysts widely expect the U.S. to lower rates at some point this year. That would be positive for Enbridge. Canada is expected maintain its target rate through the year.

There is a risk that inflation could surge if the U.S. imposes new tariffs or if businesses start passing through the higher costs of restocking their supplies. In the event the central banks are forced to raise interest rates, Enbridge’s share price would face some headwinds.

On the operational side, the dip in the stock that occurred in early January was due to concerns that rising oil supply from Venezuela to U.S. refineries on the Gulf Coast could reduce demand for Canadian oil that currently passes along Enbridge’s oil pipeline network. The near-term impact is not expected to be significant, which is why the stock has since recovered, but investors will need to keep an eye on whether or not the planned investments in Venezuela’s oil sector materialize.

Opportunity

Enbridge diversified its asset base in recent years to help balance out revenue sources.

The company purchased an oil export terminal in Texas and took a stake in the Woodfibre liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility being built on the coast of British Columbia. In 2024, Enbridge spent US$14 billion to buy three American natural gas utilities. These deals added stable rate-regulated revenue streams and turned Enbridge into the largest natural gas utility operator in North America. Enbridge also bought a wind and solar developer to boost its renewable energy division.

The current $35 billion secured capital program is spread out across the various divisions. As the new assets are completed and go into service, the company expects to see steady growth in distributable cash flow. This should support ongoing dividend increases. Enbridge raised the dividend in each of the past 31 years.

Investors who buy ENB stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 5.9%.

The bottom line

Near-term turbulence is expected, but Enbridge has a solid capital program in place and pays an attractive dividend. If you have some cash to put to work in a dividend portfolio, this stock deserves to be on your radar.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

buildings lined up in a row
Dividend Stocks

How to Create a Monthly Income Machine With Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Allied Properties just reset its payout, aiming to make monthly TFSA income more sustainable while it works down debt.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

CRA: How to Use Your TFSA Contribution Limit in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CRA sets the 2026 TFSA dollar limit at $7,000 (effective Jan. 1, 2026), but you’re still responsible for tracking…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

2 Passive-Income ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Both of these monthly income ETFs target dividend-paying Canadian stocks with above-average yields.

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 11% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

CN is down 10% in the past year. Is the stock now oversold?

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be It

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Berkshire Hathaway breaks the "don't put all your eggs in one basket" rule.

Read more »

Close-up of people hands taking slices of pepperoni pizza from wooden board.
Dividend Stocks

5 Stocks for Canadian Dividend Investors

| Daniel Da Costa

These five Canadian stocks have simple business models and offer ultra-high yields, making them ideal for dividend investors.

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

Goodbye, GICs: These Dividend Stocks Are a Far Better Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX dividend payers aim to beat a GIC by offering high income now and the chance for payout…

Read more »

chatting concept
Dividend Stocks

Got $7,000? 5 Blue Chip-Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

These five blue-chip stocks are some of the best and most reliable companies in Canada, making them ideal to buy…

Read more »