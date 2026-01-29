TFSA: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

These Canadian dividend stocks offer both long-term growth potential and attractive yields today, making them some of the best to buy now.

Since taxes can be a significant drag on the long-term performance of your investments, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is easily one of the most powerful investing tools that Canadians have, especially when you use it to buy high-quality dividend stocks you plan to hold for decades.

Saving on taxes each year is important, but the effects start to add up significantly over the long haul as your wealth is compounding.

So, when you buy high-quality dividend stocks inside a TFSA and every dollar you’re earning from both dividends and capital gains is tax-free, and when those returns are constantly reinvested, that tax-free compounding adds up significantly over the decades.

That’s why the focus in a TFSA should always be on high-quality businesses that are reliable, consistently expanding their operations, and have the ability to generate significant cash flow.

So, if you’re a long-term investor looking for reliable, high-quality Canadian dividend stocks to buy in your TFSA, here are three of the best picks that you can plan to own for decades.

A renewable infrastructure giant built for the long haul

One of the best Canadian dividend stocks you can buy in a TFSA today and plan to hold for decades has to be Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN).

Brookfield Renewable owns and operates a massive global portfolio of renewable power assets, including hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy storage.

These are long-life infrastructure assets that generate electricity every single day and are extremely expensive and difficult to replace. Furthermore, these assets are seeing growing demand as the world continues to shift towards cleaner energy.

That’s what makes Brookfield Renewable such a strong long-term dividend stock. Its essential operations, which are underpinned by long-term contracts, generate Brookfield significant and predictable cash flow, which allows the company to pay an attractive dividend while also continuing to invest in new projects.

At the same time, Brookfield Renewable has years of growth potential as the demand for cleaner energy only continues to ramp up.

So, if you’re looking for a high-quality Canadian dividend stock to buy in your TFSA, Brookfield not only has years of growth potential, it also offers a compelling yield of roughly 5.3% today.

One of the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy in your TFSA today and hold for years

In addition to Brookfield, another top-notch Canadian dividend stock to buy in your TFSA and hold long term is Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A).

Canadian Tire is one of the most well-known, well-established and diversified retailers in the country, with exposure to automotive, home improvement, sporting goods, and financial services.

It has proven for years its ability to grow both by acquisition and organically, by leveraging things like its ultra-popular loyalty program, its digital marketing and e-commerce platform, as well as its cross-selling and vertical integration.

It has also demonstrated that it can consistently generate significant cash flow and profitability to pay a sustainable and growing dividend.

In fact, in the last five years, it has increased its dividend by over 53% and currently offers a yield of roughly 4.2%.

So, if you’re looking for a well-known and proven dividend stock that offers both long-term growth potential and an attractive yield today, Canadian Tire is certainly a top pick.

A high-quality REIT offering a yield of 4.6%

Real estate is another sector where you can find high-quality Canadian dividend stocks to buy in your TFSA, and today, one of the most compelling picks on the TSX has to be First Capital REIT (TSX:FCR.UN).

First Capital is a reliable long-term dividend stock because it owns a portfolio of grocery-anchored and necessity-based retail properties in some of the most desirable urban markets across the country. These are locations with strong demographics, high population density, and limited space for new development.

That positioning gives First Capital stable occupancy, reliable rent collections, and consistent cash flow. Grocery stores and essential retailers continue to draw foot traffic regardless of economic conditions, which makes the REIT far more defensive than traditional retail landlords.

In fact, in 2025, First Capital saw new highs in both its occupancy rate, which climbed above 97%, and renewal leasing spreads, which were up roughly 20% in the trailing 12 months leading up to its third-quarter earnings report.

So, with the stock still trading below fair value and offering a yield of more than 4.6% today, it’s easily one of the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy in your TFSA right now.