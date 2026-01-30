This Canadian Stock Could Rule Them All in 2026

If a Canadian stock can “rule them all” in 2026, it usually sits at the intersection of a powerful theme and real-world numbers. Investors should look for three things: demand that keeps getting bigger, supply that can’t ramp fast enough, and a company that owns hard-to-replace assets. You also want the Canadian stock to already show momentum, but not so much hype that one weak quarter wrecks the story. Most of all, you want a business that can turn the theme into cash, not just headlines. So let’s look at one knocking these all down.

CCO

Cameco (TSX:CCO) sits right in the middle of the nuclear comeback. It produces uranium, runs fuel services, and it also owns a major stake in Westinghouse. This gives it exposure beyond mining into reactors and long-life services. That matters as the nuclear theme has moved past “maybe someday.” Utilities, governments, and data-centre demand keep pushing for reliable base load power, and uranium supply still looks tight.

The Canadian stock has acted like the market believes it. Over the past month, shares are up about 33% at writing, and the past-year return sits around the 108%! That kind of move can feel unreal, but it also tells you something simple. Investors have started paying up for uranium leverage and the Westinghouse angle at the same time.

Even with that run, Cameco still trades like a “story stock” in the sense that sentiment swings quickly. A fast move can pull in momentum buyers, and that can make pullbacks sharper than people expect. It also means you have to separate the long-term thesis from the quarter-to-quarter noise. When the uranium tape turns moody, Cameco can wobble, even if the fundamentals stay intact. That’s why it’s important to look at the numbers behind the noise.

Into earnings

The latest earnings print shows both the opportunity and the messiness. In the third quarter of 2025, Cameco posted revenue of $615 million, down 15% year over year, and it reported a small net loss attributable to equity holders of $7 million, or down $0.02 per share. That headline can scare people, but the Canadian stock also reported adjusted net earnings of $32 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $310 million. This is the cleaner view management points to for operations.

The segment details explain why the market keeps leaning in. In uranium, third-quarter earnings before taxes came in at $172 million and adjusted EBITDA hit $220 million, even though sales volumes ran lower than the year before. In short, Cameco can still earn well when it delivers less volume, as pricing and contract structure matter a lot in this business. It also keeps a flexible supply toolkit, blending production, inventory, product loans, and purchases to meet commitments.

Then there’s Westinghouse, which is a big reason people keep talking about 2026. In Q3 2025, Westinghouse reported a net loss of $32 million on its Cameco share, but Cameco’s share of Westinghouse adjusted EBITDA still came in at $124 million. More importantly, Cameco and Brookfield’s partnership with the U.S. government aims to accelerate Westinghouse reactor deployment with an aggregate investment value of at least US$80 billion. That is not a short-term revenue flip, but it can build a long runway of services, fuel demand, and “years not quarters” visibility.

Bottom line

Cameco looks like a solid “rule them all” candidate for 2026 as it gives investors multiple ways to win from the nuclear surge. Uranium fundamentals look supportive into 2026 as supply stays constrained and demand grows, and Cameco also gets a second engine through Westinghouse as governments lean into new build and energy security. The Canadian stock can absolutely swing, and the valuation can bite if sentiment cools. Yet as a single-name way to ride a global nuclear buildout, Cameco has a case that feels bigger than a one-year trade.