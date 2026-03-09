Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » What Is One of the Best Energy Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years?

What Is One of the Best Energy Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years?

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a dividend knight worth holding for more than 10 years.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Oil’s spike on Iran-U.S. conflict headlines may be temporary, but energy stocks were already strong, and AI-driven demand is framed as a longer-term structural tailwind that could keep producers supported.
  • Canadian Natural Resources is the best value pick to own for the next decade, with strong operating economics and breakevens, falling debt, buybacks, and ongoing dividend growth (recent 6% hike; ~4% yield) even after a big run.

With the Iran-U.S. conflict sparking a massive spike in oil prices, questions linger about the longer-term implications for the broad basket of oil producers. Undoubtedly, such oil shocks and related price hikes tend to be shorter-term in nature. As such, investors shouldn’t look for the top energy plays to rocket hand in hand with the price of oil. Either way, the energy stocks have been scorching, even before WTI (West Texas Intermediate) prices topped US$91 per barrel for the first time in a long time.

While oil prices will be impossible to predict, I think that structural tailwinds such as the boom in artificial intelligence (AI) could keep energy players on a steady footing for some number of years. In my view, the AI revolution stands out more as a multi-year or even a multi-generation structural tailwind for the price of oil. And while just about any oil and gas producer seems good enough to pick up at current levels, I do think that one name stands above the rest when it comes to value for money.

Oil industry worker works in oilfield

Source: Getty Images

Canadian Natural: My top oil pick for the next decade

These days, I think it’s hard to go wrong with shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), especially while they’re trading at less than 20.0 times trailing price to earnings (P/E). It’s a behemoth-sized producer with a $131 billion market cap and a history of spoiling its long-term shareholders through dividend increases.

With debts on the descent, oil prices in a decent spot, and operations in an even better place, I wouldn’t be surprised if more generous dividend raises were to be in the cards. With a 6% dividend hike recently served up and enough dry powder to buy back even more shares, it can make sense to buy and hold shares of CNQ and stop at that.

Even after a 50% surge in the past six months, the stock still looks cheap enough for buybacks. The real upside, in my view, is what could happen if oil is in a “higher for longer” kind of environment. Though I think US$90-100 oil isn’t sustainable over the long run, I acknowledge that there’s a possibility.

Either way, on the downside, Canadian Natural looks to be in good shape, even if prices were to plunge by more than 50% to around US$40 per barrel or so. Whenever you’ve got such impressive breakeven prices, you’ve got a dividend-growth titan that’s worth hanging onto, regardless of what oil prices are up to.

Add the potential for intensifying geopolitical conflicts beyond Venezuela or Iran, and there’s certainly potential for the return of US$100 oil. Of course, investors shouldn’t expect such a bull-case scenario. Either way, CNQ stock seems underpriced here, given its impressive operating economics and continued capital discipline.

The bottom line

Perhaps size is a big advantage when it comes to the major Canadian oil producers. And, in that light, CNQ stock remains a great pick for the next 10 years or maybe even longer. After all, the dividend (currently yielding 4%) just keeps getting better with every year, so hanging on for life might actually be the move!

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Top TSX Stocks

Market Turbulence Ahead? Take Shelter With 2 Handpicked TSX Stocks

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Take shelter from a stock market crash with safe stocks like Enbridge and Fortis, which are yielding 5.3% and 3.3%,…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

For Monthly Income, a 5.4% Dividend Stock to Consider

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield TSX stock can provide sustained monthly income streams and temper investors’ war-driven anxiety.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Energy Stocks

Where I See Enbridge Stock Heading Over the Next 3 Years

| Demetris Afxentiou

Enbridge stock could see significant cash flow and dividend growth from its regulated assets over the next several years.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Energy Stocks

The Best Canadian Energy Stock to Buy This Month

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why Suncor (TSX:SU) deserves a look as a top Canadian energy stock investors should load up on…

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Stocks I’d Back Up the Truck on When Markets Sell Off Again

| Brian Paradza, CFA

The TSX just shed 756 points. Don't panic. Here are 2 fortress Canada stocks to buy while the market indiscriminately…

Read more »

child in yellow raincoat joyfully jumps into rain puddle
Dividend Stocks

5 TSX Dividend Stocks I’d Jump to Buy When the TSX Pulls Back

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A pullback makes high yields more powerful -- but only when businesses can fund them with durable cash generation.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Energy Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

| Chris MacDonald

These top Canadian dividend stocks won't be stopped and have some incredible charts. Here's why the party can continue for…

Read more »

people ride a downhill dip on a roller coaster
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy During a Market Dip

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Market dips can be opportunities if a company’s cash flow covers payouts and its balance sheet can handle higher interest…

Read more »