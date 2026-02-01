2 Canadian AI Stocks Poised for Significant Gains

There is a lot of traction surrounding anything and everything related to artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The narrative has dominated conversations for several years, especially south of the border with mega market cap names like Nvidia and Microsoft. While they might not be as massive as these, the TSX also boasts its fair share of AI stocks that are gaining traction.

If you are bullish on the AI-led revolution in tech stocks and markets worldwide, it might be a good time to hop aboard the bandwagon. To avoid missing out on market-beating returns, take a closer look at potential investments to add to your self-directed portfolio.

Today, I will discuss two Canadian AI stocks that you can consider investing in for this purpose.

Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group (TSX:CMG) is not a very well-known name in the Canadian tech space, but it is a vital company. The $407.03 million market cap company is a software provider for the oil and gas industry, focusing on reservoir simulations. The company essentially develops tools for modelling oil recovery processes, compositional analysis, unconventional reservoirs, and thermal recovery. It also offers supporting services to clients worldwide.

The company has been expanding through acquisitions, which led to a 17% year-over-year decline in its September-ending second quarter for fiscal 2026. However, the company reported a 13% uptick in its annual recurring revenue in the same period. The multi-year licensing agreement with Shell, announced in November 2025, will provide a further boost to its revenue in the coming weeks and months.

As of this writing, the stock trades for $4.92 per share and looks too attractively priced to ignore.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is another name that might not be as big as the likes of Nvidia, but it is an important player in the Canadian tech space. The $49.28 billion market-cap company also provides software, but focuses more on servicing the global logistics sector. It provides cloud-based and AI-powered software solutions for supply chain management. Its enterprise-facing supply chain solutions have demand across various sectors of the economy.

The company’s Connectivity and Cloud Solutions segment grew 43% year over year in its last quarter. It also reported a 28% uptick in its reported revenue, and its adjusted earnings per share increased by 52% in the same period. The company’s management expects its revenue to reach US$16 billion and operating margins to go as high as 7.8%.

As of this writing, it trades for $428.35 per share, and it might be worth adding to your portfolio at these levels.

Foolish takeaway

AI stocks are not necessarily those with underlying businesses with a pure-play approach to AI technology. Companies that use AI, repurposing the technology for their own purposes, are also set to benefit from growing AI adoption. Computer Modelling Group and Celestica are two excellent examples of such stocks.