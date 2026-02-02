Billionaires Are Dropping Tesla Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

When billionaires start bailing on a stock, it can feel like a fire alarm in a quiet building. Still, you need to slow down before you copy the trade. Billionaires run huge portfolios with rules you may not share, like rebalancing limits, tax planning, or risk caps that force sales even when the long-term story stays intact. You also rarely know the full context, because public filings arrive late and may not reflect hedging activity.

So before we begin, remember to treat the move as a prompt to re-check the facts: growth, margins, cash flow, valuation, and the next two or three catalysts. If your thesis survives that stress test, you do not need to panic. If it cracks, you just got a useful warning for free.

Sale: Tesla

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) sells cars, batteries, and software, but the market now prices it like an artificial intelligence (AI) platform with wheels. That story can work, but it demands perfect execution. Tesla stock has to defend its shares in a brutal electric vehicle (EV) market, keep costs tight, and also ship a real robo-taxi business that scales beyond demos. It also has to turn robotics from hype into a product line.

The latest numbers show why the debate feels so intense. In Q4 2025, Tesla stock reported revenue of US$24.9 billion, down 3% year over year, and GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.24, down 60% year over year. It also posted non-GAAP EPS of US$0.50. Total GAAP gross margin reached 20.1%, and free cash flow came in at US$1.4 billion for the quarter. Tesla stock ended 2025 with US$44.1 billion in cash and investments, which gives it a real cushion while it spends on the next wave.

Now comes the part that makes some billionaire investors flinch: the price you pay for that future. Tesla stock trades at 388 times earnings, which leaves zero room for stumbles. Tesla stock also signalled a major 2026 spending surge, with capital expenditures expected to top US$20 billion as it pushes harder into robotics and autonomy. At least one prominent billionaire-led office stepped aside. Stanley Druckenmiller exited Tesla stock after trimming earlier in 2025.

BN

Brookfield (TSX:BN) looks almost like the anti-Tesla stock trade. It runs a giant alternative asset manager, plus operating businesses, plus a fast-growing insurance and wealth platform. The Canadian stock makes money from fees, performance, and long-lived real assets that throw off cash. It also thrives when it can buy well, finance smartly, and recycle capital at higher returns.

The recent earnings snapshot backs up that steady compounding pitch. In Q3 2025, Brookfield reported distributable earnings before realizations of US$1.3 billion, or US$0.56 per share, and total distributable earnings of US$1.5 billion, or US$0.63 per share. It also reported record fee-related earnings of US$754 million, supported by fee-bearing capital of US$581 billion. Deployable capital hit a record US$178 billion, representing future buying power when markets get messy.

The “why now” catalysts look practical, not flashy. Brookfield keeps expanding its fee engine and wealth solutions platform, including a deal to buy the remaining stake in Oaktree Capital Management and a plan to close the acquisition of Just Group in the first half of 2026, subject to approvals. It also keeps leaning into power and AI-adjacent infrastructure through partnerships, including work tied to Westinghouse Electric Company and Bloom Energy. While the valuation is still on the higher side at 129 times earnings, it’s far better than Tesla stock at writing.

Bottom line

So why do “billionaires” keep showing up around BN? Because it matches how many of them think: buy durable cash flows, buy optionality for downturns, and let time do the heavy lifting. Bill Ackman treated Brookfield as a core holding in Pershing Square Capital Management, and reports tied to 13F activity show meaningful additions in 2025. For everyone else, BN can make sense if you want one TSX name that spreads risk across infrastructure, credit, real estate, renewables, and insurance, with a proven compounding playbook. If you can hold through that, BN can look like a “sleep-better” way to play big themes, while you let the market argue about Tesla stock’s next act.