2 Canadian Stocks to Buy for Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution for 2026

These Canadian stocks have strong fundamentals and solid growth potential, which makes them a compelling investment for TFSA investors.

Buying top Canadian stocks inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is an effective strategy for long-term wealth building. The biggest advantage of a TFSA is that any returns earned inside the account are completely tax-free. Over the years, this benefit can significantly boost your overall investment growth.

For 2026, the annual TFSA contribution limit is set at $7,000. To maximize this opportunity, investors should focus on companies with strong fundamentals, durable business models, and meaningful long-term growth potential. While aiming for stocks that can outperform the broader market, it’s also important to maintain diversification to reduce overall risk.

With that in mind, here are two Canadian stocks to buy for your $7,000 TFSA contribution for 2026.

5N Plus

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) is an attractive stock to add to your TFSA portfolio. It is a leading producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials and is benefiting from solid end-market demand. Although the stock has delivered an impressive 229.5% gain over the past year, its solid fundamentals and supportive industry trends suggest there may still be meaningful upside ahead.

Investor confidence has strengthened thanks to several positive developments, including consistently strong financial performance, continued momentum in its specialty semiconductor business, inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index, and expanded production capacity for space solar cells.

Looking ahead, 5N Plus’s global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities provide an important competitive advantage. The company continues to focus on high-value, high-growth markets, including renewable energy infrastructure, space and satellite technology, pharmaceuticals, and industrial applications. Its specialty semiconductors segment is expected to benefit from continued strength in terrestrial renewable energy projects, while a strong long-term pipeline in the space power sector and the ramp-up of solar cell production should further support growth.

Several broader demand trends are also working in the company’s favour. Solar energy is expected to remain an important part of the U.S. energy landscape. As a key North American supplier in the value chain of major U.S.-based customers, 5N Plus is well-positioned to benefit, as evidenced by its expanded supply agreements. This outlook is further strengthened by accelerating AI adoption, which will require abundant clean energy and drive demand for 5N Plus’ offerings.

The company also benefits from shifting supply chain priorities, as customers increasingly seek secure, diversified sources of high-purity materials outside of China.

Overall, 5N Plus is an attractive small-cap stock to buy and hold for the long term.

Enerflex

TFSA investors could consider adding Enerflex (TSX:EFX) to their portfolio. The company provides energy infrastructure and transition solutions, with growth increasingly driven by its energy Infrastructure segment. The company benefits from long-term contracts that generate recurring revenue and dependable cash flow, providing strong visibility.

Enerflex’s Engineered Systems division complements this core segment by delivering customized modular solutions supported by a robust order backlog. In addition, its Aftermarket Services business benefits from consistent demand for maintenance, replacement parts, and ongoing support.

Enerflex’s business momentum remains encouraging. In the U.S., rising Permian Basin natural gas output continues to support high utilization rates, and the company plans to expand its compression fleet through 2026. Strong relationships with midstream partners and a healthy project pipeline further support growth.

Enerflex’s focus on enhancing profitability, reducing debt, and generating higher free cash flow positions it well to deliver attractive long-term returns. Moreover, demand for natural gas and water treatment solutions continues to grow, providing a solid platform for future growth.