Got $2,000? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

If you have $2,000 to invest and are looking for the potential to double your money, growth stocks can be an appealing option. These companies are known for growing faster than their industry average, and that rapid growth often translates into strong long-term gains in their share prices.

That said, growth stocks can also be more volatile. Their prices may rise quickly, but they can also experience sharper swings along the way. Because of this, investors should focus on Canadian companies with solid fundamentals, a proven business model, solid revenue growth, and the ability to deliver long-term profitability. Businesses that can scale efficiently as they grow are often the ones that deliver the most impressive returns over time.

So, if you have $2,000, here are the two top growth stocks to buy now.

Top growth stocks: Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is a top Canadian growth stock with the potential to double your money. The fashion retailer has a loyal customer base and witnesses strong demand for its exclusive brands. Moreover, it is steadily expanding both its boutique footprint and its digital ecosystem, leading to solid growth in its top and bottom lines.

Since fiscal 2020, Aritzia’s revenue has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23%, while earnings have expanded at about 19% annually. This solid growth highlights the company’s resilient business model and its ability to scale profitably while maintaining brand appeal.

Thanks to its solid operating performance, Aritzia’s shares have significantly outpaced the broader Canadian equity market, generating total capital gains of 251.6% in the last five years. This reflects a CAGR of 28.6%. Much of this momentum has been driven by growth across both physical retail and e-commerce channels.

Over the past year, the company expanded its boutique network by roughly 25% across Canada and the United States. At the same time, online sales have surged, growing at an annualized rate of about 33% since 2020. Future growth could accelerate further as Aritzia rolls out additional U.S. boutiques and invests in digital initiatives such as an upgraded international platform and enhanced mobile shopping app.

While tariffs and higher logistics costs may put short-term pressure on margins, the company’s tight inventory management and strong full-price sell-through rates help protect margins. With continued boutique expansion and digital innovation ahead, Aritzia appears well-positioned to generate significant returns.

Top growth stocks: MDA Space

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a compelling growth stock with potential to double your money. The space technology company specializes in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration infrastructure. As global demand for satellite and space-based capabilities accelerates, driven in part by rising geopolitical tensions, MDA Space is benefiting from a rapidly expanding market.

The company delivered solid financial results in 2025, reflecting strong industry momentum. Revenue climbed to $1.6 billion, up 50% year over year, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached $324 million, also rising nearly 50%. Importantly, the company maintained an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 20%, demonstrating that its rapid growth remains profitable. These results provide the financial strength to continue investing in expansion while generating positive free cash flow.

MDA Space’s growth trajectory has been solid. Since 2020, its backlog has expanded sevenfold to $4 billion, supporting a five-year revenue CAGR of 32%. Meanwhile, consistent margins have strengthened the sustainability of this growth.

Demand for space-based capabilities continues to rise globally as governments, defence agencies, and corporations find new applications for satellite technology and dual-use space solutions. Reflecting this momentum, the company’s opportunity pipeline now totals roughly $40 billion over the next five years, including about $10 billion in projects with a high likelihood of converting into contracts.

Opportunities are well diversified across government, defence, and commercial markets, with significant activity in Canada and the U.S., and growing demand from Europe and Southeast Asia. With a strong backlog and a robust global pipeline, the company appears well-positioned to deliver strong, profitable growth, which will drive its share price higher.