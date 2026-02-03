Motley Fool Premium
2 Overhyped Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into Nothing

Crypto-and-AI “theme” stocks can look inevitable in good markets, but they can break fast when sentiment or financing turns.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Data center woman holding laptop

Key Points

  • Galaxy Digital’s Helios data-centre story is exciting, yet a big Q4 2025 loss shows how crypto swings still dominate results.
  • Galaxy’s long-term revenue projections depend on project timelines and partner execution, so delays or weak crypto can hurt.
  • Hut 8 is pitching an AI data-centre future, but its results still swing with Bitcoin and capital-heavy buildouts raise dilution risk.

Hype can feel like free money. It rarely is. Overhyped stocks sell a simple story, so investors stop asking boring questions about cash flow, balance sheets, and what happens if the theme cools off. With $100,000 at stake, you want a business that can survive a bad stretch, not just one that looks brilliant on a good-news day. Which is why crypto stocks aren’t looking favourable right now. So let’s look at two offering up warning signs.

GLXY

Galaxy Digital (TSX:GLXY) lives at the intersection of crypto and the new artificial intelligence (AI) power race. It runs an institutional digital assets platform across trading, lending, and asset management, and it also builds data centre infrastructure through its Helios campus in West Texas. That sounds diversified, but it can also double the reasons the stock whipsaws. Crypto sentiment can drive rapid moves, and a data centre headline can move it again by lunch.

Over the last year, Helios has attracted most of the attention. Galaxy secured a US$1.4 billion project financing facility and said it aimed to deliver the first phase of power to CoreWeave beginning in early 2026. CoreWeave has committed to the full 800 megawatts (MW) of approved power capacity, and Galaxy has framed the deal as more than US$1 billion in average annual revenue over a 15-year term, assuming full utilization. In January 2026, Galaxy also said ERCOT approved an additional 830 MW, which it said brought Helios’s approved, utility-contracted capacity to over 1.6 gigawatts (GW).

That momentum can make the crypto stock feel inevitable. The latest earnings remind you it is not. Galaxy reported a Q4 2025 net loss of US$482 million, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) of (US$1.08), and it tied the damage mainly to falling digital asset prices and a steep drop in total crypto market value during the quarter. The valuation looks tempting on the surface, trading at 38 times earnings, but that multiple will not save you if crypto stays weak, if trading slows, or if Helios runs late or over budget.

HUT

Hut 8 (TSX:HUT) wears a different costume, but it plays the same game. It started as a Bitcoin miner, and it now pitches itself as a power-first platform that can sell energy, data centres, and compute into AI demand. The market loves that story, especially when investors chase anything that looks like picks and shovels for the AI boom. The risk is that the story runs ahead of the cash.

The biggest headline came in December. Hut 8 signed a 15-year lease tied to a 245-MW AI data centre at its River Bend campus, with the deal valued at about US$7 billion and construction of the first phase expected to finish by early 2027. Earlier, it also talked up a development pipeline of more than 1.5 GWs of new sites. Ambition is great, but multi-year projects invite delays, cost creep, and financing headaches.

The numbers show why this crypto stock can thrill and terrify. Hut 8 reported Q3 2025 revenue of US$83.5 million and net income of US$50.6 million, after Q2 revenue of US$41.3 million and net income of US$137.5 million. That swing hints at how much results can depend on Bitcoin prices and accounting items, even as management sells a steadier AI future. On valuation, it trades at 29 times earnings at writing, so investors are paying up for growth that still needs execution, and if the crypto stock funds build outs with equity, dilution is possible.

Bottom line

So yes, these two can be overhyped. Both attach themselves to mega-themes that attract emotional money: crypto rebounds, AI compute, and scarce power. Both also require faith in forecasts and build schedules, plus markets that behave like commodities. If crypto prices slide, or a marquee partner delays, or financing tightens, the downside can arrive fast and loud. That’s how a $100,000 “sure thing” can start to look like a slow-motion wipeout.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

