Home » Investing » It’s Time to Buy: 1 Oversold TSX Stock Poised for a Comeback

Oversold can be a setup for a rebound, if the business keeps executing while the market panics.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
up arrow on wooden blocks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Tecsys sells sticky supply-chain software to hospitals and other customers that sign multi-year contracts.
  • It just posted record revenue and higher SaaS recurring revenue, with backlog rising and guidance intact.
  • The risk is the stock still looks expensive, so any growth slowdown can keep pressure on shares.

Let’s be clear. Oversold does not mean cheap. It means the market has punished a TSX stock faster than the business has changed, and that gap can create an opportunity. Before you buy, check what caused the drop, whether it is temporary, and whether the TSX stock can fund itself through a slower stretch. Look for real signals, like recurring revenue, improving profitability, and customers that stick around. Then decide your time frame. Oversold trades need patience, and you should size the position as though it could take time. So, let’s look at one to consider.

TCS

Tecsys (TSX:TCS), sells supply chain software to organizations that cannot afford mistakes. It focuses on healthcare providers, distributors, and complex commerce, with a heavy tilt toward hospitals that need tight control over inventory and pharmacy workflows. In short, it helps a network know what it has, where it sits, and what needs to move next. That sounds dull, but dull can pay when customers sign multi-year contracts and avoid switching.

Over the last year, Tecsys delivered a mix of validation and volatility. It expanded access to its flagship Elite platform by listing it on Amazon Workplace Solutions (AWS) Marketplace, which can shorten procurement cycles for customers that already buy cloud tools through that channel. Management also flagged headwinds from the U.S. healthcare policy environment, a government shutdown, and tariff uncertainty, which can slow decisions even when need stays high. The market sold the TSX stock anyway, and momentum turned ugly.

More recently, it published survey findings that pointed to a visibility gap in hospital pharmacies, with only one in five respondents reporting real-time visibility across care settings and most relying on delayed or manual tracking. It also picked up recognition from Modern Healthcare’s Best in Business program for supply chain excellence. These signals don’t guarantee sales, but support demand as shortages and disruptions keep teams under pressure every day.

Earnings support

In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Tecsys delivered record total revenue of $48.6 million, up from $42.4 million a year earlier. Software as a Service (SaaS) revenue rose 22% to $19.7 million, and professional services revenue grew as implementation work stayed busy. It also posted net profit of $1.8 million, or $0.12 per share, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $5 million versus $2.9 million last year. These results show momentum without needing a perfect macro backdrop.

The forward-looking metrics looked even better than the headline profit. SaaS annual recurring revenue (ARR) reached $81.1 million at Oct. 31, 2025, up 16% year over year, and remaining performance obligation climbed 18% to $240.4 million. That backlog can smooth results if new bookings slow for a quarter. Tecsys also maintained full-year fiscal 2026 guidance for total revenue growth, SaaS revenue growth, and adjusted EBITDA margin, which suggests it still sees a steady runway.

So, why does it look oversold? The stock has traded far below its 52-week high, down 46% in the last year as of writing, while trading at 67 times earnings. This valuation does not scream bargain, but the market can compress the multiple quickly when growth scares it, and that pressure can set up a rebound when results hold.

Bottom line

In short, this TSX stock could be a buy for investors who want a comeback built on recurring revenue, not a one-day headline. The path looks simple: keep growing SaaS, keep scaling adjusted EBITDA, and let backlog convert into cash. However, the risks stay real: services can swing, healthcare budgets can stall projects, and the valuation can disappoint if growth slows. If you can handle small-cap volatility and you want a Canadian software name with real traction, TCS deserves a fresh look. If you need deep value today, wait for a pullback first and start small.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tecsys. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

