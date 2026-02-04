These 2 Screaming Dividend Stock Buys Could Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash Machine

Building a TFSA cash machine does not require risky bets, and these two dividend stocks reflect how stable income and growth can work together.

Who doesn’t want to have a reliable stream of cash flowing into a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) while still giving the portfolio room to grow in the long run? That is usually the dream for most long-term investors, yet many people overthink it or chase risky ideas that do not last. The truth is that some of the strongest income opportunities tend to hide in plain sight on the TSX. For example, some seemingly boring dividend stocks that combine reliable payouts with real business momentum could quietly turn a TFSA into something much more powerful over time.

In this article, I’ll talk about two TSX-listed, screaming buy dividend stocks that could help turn your TFSA into a cash machine.

Pembina Pipeline stock

When thinking about dependable income that compounds inside your TFSA, Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) could be a great fit because its business is designed around long-term contracts that keep cash moving even when markets feel uncertain. The company is into the energy transportation and midstream infrastructure businesses.

After climbing 11% over the last year, PPL stock now trades at $56.95 per share, giving it a market cap of about $33.1 billion. At this price, it is offering an annualized dividend yield of roughly 5.1%.

The recent surge in Pembina stock could be attributed to the company’s ability to keep generating stable, fee-based revenue. In the third quarter, Pembina reported adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of $1 billion, showing positive growth compared to the previous year. Higher contracted volumes on its systems, like the Peace and Alliance pipelines, supported these results, even as its marketing-related margins softened.

Pembina is advancing more than $1 billion in pipeline expansion projects. More importantly, most of these projects are backed by long-term take-or-pay agreements that improve the company’s cash flow visibility.

Scotiabank stock

Next, let’s look at Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), or Scotiabank, a diversified banking business that generates earnings across multiple markets and economic conditions. Being one of Canada’s largest financial institutions, its key business segments include Canadian banking, international banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

Following a spectacular 43% rally over the last 12 months, BNS stock now trades at $102.77 per share, translating into a market capitalization of about $127 billion. It has an annualized dividend yield of roughly 4.3% at the current market price.

In the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2025 (three months ended in October), Scotiabank posted net income of $2.2 billion, well above from a year ago. For the full fiscal year, its adjusted net income rose 10.2% YoY to $9.5 billion. Higher net interest income, improved margins following rate cuts, and strong contributions from wealth management and capital markets drove that growth.

The bank’s provisions for credit losses also increased in the latest quarter, and Canadian banking earnings declined due to higher credit costs. Despite that, BNS maintained a strong Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.2%, highlighting its balance sheet strength and the ability to support dividends.

One key factor that makes Scotiabank a great choice for a TFSA cash machine is diversification. Along with its long history of dividend payments, Scotiabank’s reliable income sources could support steady cash flow and long-term growth within a TFSA.