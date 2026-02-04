Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, February 4

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, February 4

Strength in energy and materials powered the TSX recovery on Tuesday, with investors’ focus shifting to U.S. jobs figures, PMI data, and corporate earnings today.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Key Points

  • TSX rose 0.6% for a second day as materials, energy, and consumer staples rallied while tech and real estate lagged.
  • Miners and energy led the gains, and Skeena secured permits for Eskay Creek, while Thomson Reuters plunged on AI concerns.
  • Investors will watch U.S. nonfarm payrolls and services PMI and TSX earnings (ATS, FirstService, Brookfield AM), with mixed commodity signals likely to make today’s open choppy.

A sharp bounce back in commodity prices and continued buying in defensive sectors helped Canadian stocks recover for the second consecutive session on Tuesday even though the selloff in tech stocks kept a lid on broader market gains. The S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced 205 points, or 0.6%, to settle at 32,327, extending its year-to-date gains to over 2%.

Although shares of technology and real estate companies remained under pressure, strength in materials, energy, and consumer staples provided the TSX index with a solid footing.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Energy Fuels, Taseko Mines, Ivanhoe Mines, and Hudbay Minerals were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each climbing by at least 8.6%.

Skeena Resources (TSX:SKE) also climbed 6% to $42.21 per share following news that it had completed the permitting process for its flagship Eskay Creek gold-silver project in British Columbia.

The final green light for Skeena’s project came with the receipt of the Environmental Management Act permit, jointly approved by the Tahltan Central Government. This milestone clears the path for commercial development, with mining operations expected to restart by the second quarter of 2027.

On the flip side, shares of Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) dived nearly 16% to $125.41 apiece, making it the day’s worst-performing TSX stock. The recent selloff in TRI stock started after Anthropic unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) legal assistant tool capable of automating functions like contract review, compliance workflows, and legal briefings.

This launch sparked widespread investor concerns that such advanced technologies could threaten the business models of data-driven professional service firms. So far in 2026, TRI stock has plunged nearly 31%.

Altus Group, Shopify, and Descartes Systems were also among the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each diving by at least 9%.

Based on their daily trade volume, Energy Fuels, Taseko Mines, Ivanhoe Mines, Hudbay Minerals, and Lithium Americas were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Gold and silver prices continued to climb in early morning trading on Wednesday, but crude oil and base metals were showing signs of weakness after Tuesday’s sharp rebound. These mixed commodity signals could lead to a choppy open for the resource-heavy TSX today as investors weigh sector-specific trends against broader economic developments.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the important nonfarm employment change and services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data from the U.S. this morning. These U.S. indicators could provide further insight into the health of the world’s largest economy and influence market sentiment across North American equity markets.

On the corporate events side, the TSX-listed companies ATS, FirstService, and Brookfield Asset Management will announce their latest quarterly results today, which could keep these stocks in the spotlight throughout the session.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2026 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Altus Group and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends ATS Corp., Brookfield Asset Management, Descartes Systems Group, and FirstService. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, February 3

| Jitendra Parashar

A broad-based rebound helped the TSX recover from last week’s selloff, while mixed commodity signals and U.S. labour market data…

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Metals and Mining Stocks

Safe Havens Under Pressure: Can Gold and Silver Still Hedge Your Portfolio in 2026?

| Kay Ng

The sell-off in gold and silver appears to have started after a multi-year rally. Investors may need to rethink precious…

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Stock Market

5 Canadian Stocks to Watch as January Sets the Tone for 2026

| Kay Ng

January opens with Canadian stocks at elevated valuations after a multi-year rally, making early performance of major market leaders an…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, February 2

| Jitendra Parashar

After a massive commodity-led selloff erased most January gains, the TSX enters today’s session watching energy prices, metals, and global…

Read more »

Woman running in front of pack in marathon
Stock Market

Invest in These Unstoppable Canadian Stocks for the Next 5 Years

| Robin Brown

Canadian stocks are soaring, but can it continue? These three stocks are set to keep outperforming for the years ahead.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 30

| Jitendra Parashar

Commodity weakness and trade concerns pulled the TSX lower from record levels, with today’s focus on Canada’s GDP data, U.S.…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 29

| Jitendra Parashar

Surging commodities and steady central bank policy pushed the TSX to another record close, with today’s focus likely to be…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 28

| Jitendra Parashar

Rising commodity prices and defensive buying kept the TSX steady on Tuesday despite tariff concerns, while record gold prices and…

Read more »