All-Weather TSX Stocks for Every Market Climate

These all-weather TSX stocks provide stability in all market conditions, and deliver steady capital gains and reliable dividend.

Investors seeking steady, long-term returns, regardless of whether the economy is facing inflation, a recession, or periods of strong growth, could consider adding all-weather stocks to their portfolios. These companies are built to perform across market cycles, offering stability that can be especially valuable during uncertain times.

Notably, all-weather TSX stocks are typically large-cap, blue-chip names with defensive business models. Their products or services remain in demand even when economic conditions soften, allowing them to generate consistent cash flows and deliver durable growth.

Furthermore, most of these fundamentally strong companies pay reliable dividends that can supplement earnings or be reinvested to boost your overall returns.

With this background, here are the top three all-weather TSX stocks to buy now for every market.

All-weather TSX stock #1: Dollarama

Speaking of all-weather stocks, Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a compelling option, offering stability, steady growth, and consistent income. The discount retailer offers a wide range of consumable products at low and fixed prices. Its value pricing strategy and broad offerings, including private-label goods, consistently attract traffic in both good and challenging economic environments. This, in turn, supports Dollarama’s same-store sales growth, profits, dividend payments, and share price gains.

Despite operating in a traditionally defensive sector, the retailer’s shares have consistently delivered above-average returns. Over the past five years, Dollarama’s stock has climbed by over 289%, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 31%. Further, Dollarama has increased its dividend every year since 2011, rewarding shareholders.

Looking ahead, Dollarama’s focus on opening new stores with low maintenance requirements and quick payback periods augur well for expansion. On top of this, its international expansion positions it well to generate incremental growth. Further, its balanced mix of national brands and private-label products helps attract a broad customer base while supporting margins. Its growing delivery presence and strong sourcing capabilities position it well to deliver steady growth and attractive long-term returns.

All-weather TSX stock #2: Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is an electric utility company operating a defensive business focused on energy transmission and distribution, which naturally shields it from the volatility often seen in power generation and commodity markets. Thanks to its rate-regulated assets, it generates predictable and growing cash flows. This structure has allowed Fortis to deliver steady capital gains and reward investors with 52 consecutive years of dividend growth.

The company’s low-risk business model and strong balance sheet position it well for continued growth. Fortis plans to invest $28.8 billion to expand its regulated asset base. These investments are expected to drive the rate base, supporting higher dividend payments.

Management expects its rate base to grow by 7% annually through 2030, supporting dividend increases of 4% to 6% annually. Fortis is also likely to benefit from rising electricity demand from data centres and other capital-intensive industries.

All-weather TSX stock #3: Loblaw

Loblaw (TSX:L) is another top all-weather TSX stock offering stability and growth. This Canadian food and pharmacy retailer has a defensive business model that performs well across economic conditions, offering stability and generating steady returns. For instance, Loblaw stock has delivered about a 360% gain over the past five years. Loblaw’s market-beating returns are driven by its consistent, strong same-store sales growth, resilient earnings, and robust cash flow.

Loblaw’s strategy to expand its hard discount stores augurs well for growth. Moreover, its focus on competitive pricing, a wide product selection, and the expansion of private-label brands will drive sales, enhance customer loyalty, and help protect margins, even in a competitive pricing environment.

Looking ahead, Loblaw’s loyalty rewards, investments in the omnichannel shopping experience, and new store openings drive its financials. Loblaw is modernizing its supply chain to improve efficiency and reduce costs. These strategic initiatives are likely to support higher profit margins over time, supporting its share price and dividend payments.