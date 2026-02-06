Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » What to Expect From Brookfield Stock in 2026

What to Expect From Brookfield Stock in 2026

Brookfield (TSX:BN) stock could be a stellar buy once volatility settles.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • With markets turning sharply lower, the focus should be on buying incrementally and keeping dry powder ready in case a modest pullback turns into a much deeper sell-off.
  • Brookfield Corp. (TSX: BN) is a quality name to nibble on after a 10%+ correction, offering a “safer” way to benefit from AI via data-centre infrastructure and other cash-flowing real assets, even if near-term volatility worsens.

2026 has taken a brutal turn, and things could intensify as we head into March. As such, investors should fasten their seatbelts and have a list of quality names they’d be willing to pick up on the way down. You don’t need to be a hero by trying to catch a falling knife. But when it comes to premier market darlings that are being punished for no good reason, I think there are gifts to be had courtesy of Mr. Market.

Either way, investors should be incremental and not use all their dry powder at once. If a 3% market dip turns into a 30% one, will you be ready for the bigger bargains? It’s like Black Friday passing with mild deals, only to pave the way for a Boxing Day blowout with everything marked down so much more.

Indeed, Black Fridays can be tempting. But never forget that there’s the possibility of better deals coming on Cyber Monday, Boxing Day, or even Boxing Week! The more investors treat stocks like merchandise to be bought on sale, the better. The key is to buy quality, even if it means a mild markdown, rather than something that’s 50% off but is broken, outdated, or just plain unreliable.

Brookfield Corp. has been wobbly amid market volatility, but don’t count it out yet!

In any case, Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) shares look like a tempting buy this February while shares are in a correction (down more than 10% from highs). And while the discount could get steeper, especially since there seems to be what I view as a quadruple-top technical pattern that could entail a move closer to the $50–53 range over the near term, I certainly wouldn’t be afraid to stash the name on a radar, just in case the market-wide sell-off starts getting really nasty.

With cryptocurrencies selling off viciously alongside the precious metals, let’s just say I wouldn’t be surprised if some investors ran into liquidity issues, forcing them to dump stocks to raise a bit of capital. Indeed, if there is a bit of a liquidity shortage, the latest sell-off might just drag down just about everything, including the quality names that probably don’t deserve to take a hit to the chin.

Right now, the asset management plays are under quite a bit of pressure. And Brookfield stock has joined the move lower, even though it’s more about “real” alternative assets that generate cash flows, rather than private equity software investments. Indeed, software has been a sore spot in the markets over the past several months. With new AI tools coming to be, there’s fear that software’s value could implode like a paper bag.

Brookfield is a safer play on AI

The good news is that Brookfield is a great way to shelter from such an AI-facing storm in software. Arguably, it’s a great way to play the other side of the trade, given the firm’s commitment to investing in the future of AI infrastructure. We’re talking about the real estate, utilities, power, cooling, and all sort, rather than the expensive hardware (GPUs, CPUs, storage drives, server racks, networking cables, and, of course, RAM) that goes into the construction of a data centre. Either way, I view Brookfield as playing the “safe” side of the AI data centre boom, and, with that, I do think the name is getting way too cheap to ignore.

Whether we’re talking about the $100 billion (yes, that’s with a “b”) AI infrastructure program, the nuclear and renewable assets, growing demand for physical cash-flow-generative assets (which could boost assets under management) and fees collected, or the runway in Japan to increase its “float” under Brookfield Wealth Solutions, BN stock has a lot of tailwinds at its back in 2026 and beyond.

As such, I think it’s a fantastic buy into weakness, but in small, measured nibbles. It not only has superb management, but it also has the capital (float from insurance and capital from managed assets) to seize opportunities (especially in AI) as they arise. All things considered, Brookfield has a great setup, but the near term could prove choppy.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks Ready to Surge in 2026

| Robin Brown

Wondering what stocks could surge in 2026? Here's a list of three Canadian stocks that could be set for substantial…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal TFSA Stock Paying 6% Each Month

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA owners should consider holding high dividend stocks such as Whitecap to create a stable recurring income stream.

Read more »

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Dividend Stocks

A 5.8% Dividend Stock That Pays Monthly Cash

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This high-yield passive income machine blends safety with a monthly cash payout.

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Dividend Stocks

The Safest Monthly Dividend on the TSX Right Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Granite REIT’s high occupancy and dividend coverage look reassuring, but tenant concentration and real estate rate risk still matter.

Read more »

Yellow caution tape attached to traffic cone
Dividend Stocks

8.6% Yield? Here’s the Dividend Trap to Avoid in February

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

An 8.6% TELUS yield looks tempting, but it only holds up if free cash flow keeps improving and debt stays…

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust if Markets Get Choppy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

In choppy markets, TC Energy is the kind of “paid-to-wait” business that can feel steadier when everything else is noisy.

Read more »

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Dividend Stocks

Worried About Tariffs? 2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tariff noise can rattle markets, but businesses tied to everyday needs can keep compounding while the headlines scream.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

EV Incentives Are Back! 1 Dividend Stock I’d Buy Immediately

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

EV rebates are back, and the ripple effect could help Canadian electrification plays that aren’t carmakers.

Read more »