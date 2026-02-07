Your 2026 TFSA Game Plan: How to Turn the New Contribution Room Into Monthly Cash

Motley Fool Premium
These TSX stocks pay monthly cash, which is attractive as they convert capital into a steady income that feels like a paycheck.

Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.

Key Points

  • Canadian investors can use the 2026 TFSA contribution limit of $7,000 to generate tax-free monthly income by holding reliable dividend-paying stocks inside the account.
  • These TSX stocks offer consistent monthly dividends with attractive yields, supported by strong cash flow, disciplined capital allocation, and resilient business models.
  • Splitting a $7,000 TFSA contribution between these two stocks could generate about $389 annually, in tax-free income.

Canadian investors looking to generate tax-free monthly cash should hold dividend-paying stocks inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). With the 2026 TFSA contribution limit set at $7,000, this new room offers an opportunity to build a reliable stream of cash that can be withdrawn without triggering taxes.

Rather than chasing high yields, investors should focus on companies with strong balance sheets, resilient business models, and a proven ability to sustain dividends through different market cycles. Stocks that pay distributions monthly can be especially attractive, as they convert invested capital into a steady flow of cash that feels more like a paycheck.

Against this backdrop, here are two dividend stocks that can turn your 2026 TFSA contribution into regular monthly cash.

TFSA monthly dividend stocks #1: Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is a reliable stock to hold inside a TFSA for generating monthly cash. The oil and gas company pays a consistent monthly dividend of $0.061 per share. Based on the recent closing price of $12.54, that works out to a yield of about 5.8%, making it an appealing investment for income-focused portfolios.

Whitecap has a long track record of returning capital to shareholders. Between January 2013 and December 2025, the company distributed roughly $3 billion in dividends. These payouts reflect management’s commitment to rewarding investors across multiple commodity cycles.

Whitecap targets a base dividend-payout ratio of 20% to 25%, leaving ample room to fund day-to-day operations, reinvest in the business, and withstand swings in oil and gas prices. Importantly for long-term investors, management has also indicated plans to grow the base dividend by about 1% to 3% per year, signalling confidence in the company’s underlying cash-generating ability.

From an operational standpoint, Whitecap is well-positioned. Its diversified asset base and ongoing efficiency initiatives augur well for growth. Moreover, the company’s disciplined approach to capital allocation, relatively low debt levels, and significant inventory of high-quality drilling locations provide a solid foundation for sustainable production and cash flow, which will drive its future payouts.

TFSA monthly dividend stocks #2: Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is another top monthly dividend stock. The REIT focuses on industrial real estate, with a portfolio centred on modern logistics and distribution facilities. These properties continue to benefit from long-term trends such as e-commerce growth and supply chain optimization.

In addition, its properties are spread across multiple geographies and industries, which helps limit risk. Further, its broad tenant base supports consistent cash flow and adds stability.

Dream Industrial also benefits from strong leasing activity, which drives its occupancy levels higher and supports rent growth. This, in turn, translates into steady increases in net operating income and funds from operations, providing a solid foundation for steady monthly payouts.

The REIT pays a monthly distribution of $0.058 per unit, yielding roughly 5.3% annually. Looking ahead, the ongoing strength in its core business and contractual rent escalators will support future payouts.

Beyond its core rental business, Dream Industrial is also investing in initiatives designed to enhance long-term value. Projects such as solar installations, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and cell tower placements are expected to generate incremental revenue over time. Overall, Dream Industrial REIT is a resilient stock for investors looking for dependable monthly income.

Earn over $389 a year with your 2026 TFSA contribution room

Whitecap Resources and Dream Industrial REIT are dependable stocks for generating monthly cash in a TFSA. With a combined investment of $7,000 spread across these two stocks, an investor could reasonably expect to earn about $32.44 in monthly cash distributions. Over the course of a year, that adds up to over $389 in income, all sheltered from taxes when held inside a TFSA.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
Dream Industrial REIT$13.14266$0.058$15.42Monthly
Whitecap Resources$12.54279$0.061$17.02Monthly
Price as of 04/02/2026

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

