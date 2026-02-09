Motley Fool Premium
Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 in 2026

These top Canadian stocks have strong growth prospects, have beaten markets over the years, and could deliver significant returns over time.

Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
canadian energy oil

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • A $7,000 investment can be enough to start building long-term wealth by investing in fundamentally strong Canadian stocks.
  • A TFSA is an ideal vehicle for equity investing because it allows investors to earn tax-free returns.
  • The contribution limit for a TFSA in 2026 is $7,000.

You don’t need a large amount to start investing in high-quality Canadian stocks. Even a modest amount like $7,000 can be enough to build a foundation with companies that are fundamentally strong and positioned for long-term growth. With patience and a buy-and-hold mindset, smaller investments can compound meaningfully over time.

Notably, for 2026, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit is $7,000, making it an ideal vehicle for equity investing. Any gains earned within a TFSA, whether from capital appreciation or dividends, are completely tax-free. Over the years, this tax advantage can make a substantial difference to your total returns.

With that context in mind, here are two Canadian stocks to consider buying with a $7,000 TFSA contribution in 2026.

Top Canadian stock #1: CES Energy

CES Energy (TSX:CEU) is a top Canadian stock to buy now. The company supplies specialty chemical solutions that help oil producers boost efficiency while protecting their infrastructure throughout the production lifecycle.

The business has been benefiting from a favourable product mix and rising demand, driven by higher service intensity in upstream operations. Recent acquisitions have further strengthened its platform, contributing to solid revenue growth. Thanks to its solid financials, its shares are up more than 24% so far this year and over 75% in the past 12 months.

Despite this strong run, CES Energy’s solid growth prospects indicate further upside potential. Ongoing upstream activity, increasing use of advanced chemical solutions, and rising service intensity create opportunities for revenue expansion. At the same time, CES’s vertically integrated model, extensive infrastructure network, and efficient procurement capabilities provide the company with a competitive edge.

Supporting the positive outlook for CES Energy stock is its capital-light operating model, which generates healthy free cash flow. Further, with U.S.-weighted revenue, integrated North American operations, and a reliable supply chain, CES is well-positioned to navigate market volatility and deliver strong returns.

Top Canadian stock #2: Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR) is another top TSX-listed stock to buy and hold for the long term. It is a leading producer of uranium, rare earth elements, and other strategic materials, positioning it well to capitalize on opportunities arising from decarbonization, electrification, and energy security.

The demand for domestically produced uranium remains strong, supporting the pricing. Further, the company’s rising revenues and low-cost uranium production are translating into healthy cash margins. As operational efficiencies continue to improve and costs decline, gross margins are expected to expand further, strengthening overall profitability.

Energy Fuels is also making steady progress in its rare-earth elements business. The company is working to become the largest fully integrated rare-earth producer outside China, with capabilities spanning oxides, metals, and alloys. Its proposed acquisition of Australian Strategic Materials would be a meaningful step toward supporting its growth.

Overall, rising uranium demand, strength in the rare earth elements business, and cost management create a strong foundation for sustained growth.        

The bottom line

CES Energy and Energy Fuels are top Canadian stocks to buy with $7,000 in 2026. CES Energy is set to benefit from strong demand for its products, led by ongoing upstream activity and its ability to generate solid free cash flow. At the same time, Energy Fuels provides exposure to strategic commodities benefiting from global energy and decarbonization trends. Together, these TSX stocks can help investors generate tax-free returns over time if held inside a TFSA.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CES Energy Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

