If I Could Only Buy 2 Dividend Stocks in 2026, These Would Be My Picks

Picking the right dividend stocks in 2026 can accelerate your path to retirement and strengthen long-term income growth. The key is finding income-producing stocks that combine yield, stability, and dependable compounding.

Fortunately, there’s no shortage of great dividend stocks to buy on the market right now. Here’s a look at two options that generate dependable cash flows, operate recession-resistant business models, and pay out handsome dividends.

If I could only buy two dividend stocks in 2026, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) would be my picks for their reliability, defensive cash flows, and proven dividend-growth histories.

Enbridge is the income compounder for 2026 Dividend investors

Enbridge is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. It also offers investors a unique business model that’s built for consistency. The bulk of Enbridge’s cash flow stems from long-term contracts that aren’t tied to commodity prices.

That includes Enbridge’s lucrative pipeline operation, natural gas utility, and renewable energy portfolio. Not only does this stability help to keep results stable during volatility, but it also covers Enbridge’s quarterly dividend and fuels additional growth.

It’s also worth noting that both the natural gas utility and renewable energy operation provide a unique mix of diversified, growing revenue for the company. And that additional growth shouldn’t be underestimated. Enbridge boasts a backlog of shovel-ready projects measured in the billions.

Above all, that dividend remains the key reason Enbridge is one of the dividend stocks that investors should be purchasing in 2026. Apart from the three-decade streak of annual increases, that dividend also pays out one of the best yields on the market.

As of the time of writing, Enbridge offers a 5.6% yield. This means that investors seeking dividend stocks to buy in 2026 who can drop $25,000 into Enbridge will earn just over $1,370.

That’s more than enough to self-fund growth from reinvestments alone. For investors searching for dependable 2026 dividend picks, Enbridge remains one of the most reliable income-producing stocks on the market.

Fortis provides stable, long-term dividend growth

Utility stocks are among the most stable investment options on the market. And among those stable options, Fortis tops the list as one of the better choices for investors.

Fortis offers electricity and natural gas utility services to markets across North America. Specifically, the company’s 10 operating regions include parts of Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. Fortis generates a predictable revenue stream from its portfolio of assets, which are overwhelmingly regulated.

This not only supports long-term dividend growth but also allows Fortis to invest in growth. That growth is a key differentiator when compared to Fortis’ peers. Fortis breaks the stereotype of utilities lacking the incentive or funds to invest in growth.

Instead, Fortis has a massive capital expenditure program extending through the end of the decade, measured in the billions. The program focuses on upgrading infrastructure, modernizing facilities, and transitioning parts of the portfolio toward renewables.

Turning to dividends, Fortis really shines. Like Enbridge, Fortis offers a stable and growing dividend. But where Fortis stands out is in how long it has paid those dividends. As of the time of writing, Fortis has provided investors with annual upticks to that dividend for over 50 consecutive years without fail.

The current yield works out to 3.4%, which, and while lower than Enbridge, it offers significantly more stability. That record of increases also makes Fortis one of just two Dividend King stocks in Canada. That adds both dependability and long-term compounding appeal to what was already a superb option for anyone seeking dividend stocks.

Fortis continues to rank among Canada’s most dependable income-producing stocks, making it a standout 2026 dividend pick for long-term investors.

These dividend stocks can reshape your portfolio

Both Enbridge and Fortis offer a strong balance of income, stability, and long-term reliability. They also each offer a sizable defensive moat, making them strong defensive additions during periods of market volatility.

In my opinion, one or both would do well as core holdings in any well-diversified portfolio.

For investors building a dependable income portfolio in 2026, these two dividend stocks offer a compelling mix of yield, stability, and long-term compounding potential.