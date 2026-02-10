5 Dividend Stocks Everyone Should Own

Owning a diversified mix of dividend stocks can provide a growing, stable source of income that lasts decades.

Generating recurring, stable dividend income is one of the most underrated aspects of investing. To achieve that goal, investors need to pick diversified dividend stocks that offer stability, high yields, long-term growth, and defensive appeal.

Fortunately, there are several options on the market to choose from. Here are five dividend stocks that offer that mix of stability, yield, and long‑term reliability.

Enbridge is the stability anchor

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) generates a reliable recurring revenue stream by operating one of the largest and most complex pipeline systems on the planet. The pipeline generates toll booth-like income, allowing Enbridge to pay out a very handsome quarterly dividend.

The company also offers a natural gas utility business and a renewable energy portfolio. Collectively, they generate a recurring revenue stream backed by necessity, making Enbridge a defensive anchor.

The 5.65% yield and three decades of consecutive annual increases makes this a must-have for any investors looking at dividend stocks to buy now. In short, Enbridge is the stabilizing force to continue building a dividend stock portfolio.

TD offers staying power

It would be hard to mention the best dividend stocks for investors to own without mentioning at least one of Canada’s big bank stocks. Today, that bank is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), the second-largest of the big banks.

TD offers the consistency that long-term income-seekers crave. The bank’s strength in both the Canadian and U.S. markets provides a stable and diversified earnings base. TD’s well-known conservative approach to lending has helped it to weather, if not excel, during downturns.

Strong capital levels keep TD’s quarterly dividend well-covered and growing. As of the time of writing, TD offers a yield of 3.24%, and the bank has provided steady annual increases to that dividend for over a decade.

This makes TD a solid option for any long-term income portfolio leaning on dividend stocks.

Canadian Utilities can be the quiet compounder

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is built for predictability. As a regulated utility stock, it earns stable returns tied to essential services. Not only does this make the stock one of the most defensive picks on the market, but the stable recurring revenue it generates supports the longest dividend-growth streak in Canada.

Canadian Utilities offers a quarterly dividend with a yield of 4.22%. The company continues to increase that dividend annually, reinforcing its position as a Dividend Knight.

Factor in the low volatility of a utility stock, and this becomes a natural fit for investors seeking dividend stocks for the longer term. Canadian Utilities is handily the slow-and-steady compounder engine for any portfolio.

Telus is the telecom with something extra

Like utilities and bank stocks, Canada’s big telecoms are another area worth mentioning. Telus (TSX:T) is a unique option worth noting, thanks to its growth potential. While the core telecom business generates recurring revenue, Telus’s investments in digital health and technology add a unique growth sleeve not typically associated with telecoms.

Turning to dividends, Telus offers the highest yield among its telecom peers. While that yield may be frozen from further increases, for now, it remains attractive. As of the time of writing, the 8.69% yield offers one of the highest yields on the market.

SmartCentres is a retail REIT built on even bigger retail

SmartCentres (TSX:SRU.UN) is one of Canada’s larger real estate investment trust (REIT) options. The retail-focused REIT stands out among its peers for its stability and tenant portfolio. Many of its properties are anchored by some of the largest retail names on the planet, driving both steady foot traffic and reliable recurring revenue.

That also means occupancy remains high, and long‑term leases support predictable cash flow.

The 6.82% yield is an attractive option for investors seeking dividend stocks. The REIT also provides that income through monthly distributions, which is a welcome change from the quarterly payouts noted above.

In short, SmartCentres is a practical way to boost portfolio income while keeping risk contained. The REIT remains one of Canada’s more reliable income stocks.

Build your portfolio of dividend stocks today

The five companies mentioned above can provide a balanced, durable dividend stocks core for any well-diversified portfolio.

Together they offer sector diversification, essential‑service stability, and a blend of dependable yield and long‑term resilience. For investors looking to build a foundation of income payers that they can rely on, this group provides a strong starting point.