Maximum TFSA Impact: 2 TSX Stocks to Help Multiply Your Wealth

Want to get more out of your TFSA? These two TSX stocks could help you grow wealth steadily over time.

Want to build a truly comfortable future? One where you’re not constantly stressing about money and can actually enjoy the fruits of your labour? Then maximizing your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) could be a smart first step.

But simply having a TFSA isn’t enough. You need to fill it with quality investments – companies that are built to last, generate consistent returns, and can handle market ups and downs. Instead of quick wins, its more about owning solid businesses that can steadily compound your wealth over time. Because investing isn’t about predicting the future. It’s about choosing strong companies at reasonable prices and letting them grow. And right now, a couple of Canadian stocks stand out for long-term TFSA investors. Let’s take a closer look.

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Nutrien stock

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) plays a critical role in global agriculture by helping farmers improve crop yields. It operates across the full agricultural value chain, from producing potash, nitrogen, and phosphate fertilizers to distributing them through a large retail network.

NTR stock is currently trading at $105.04 per share with a market cap of $50.5 billion. Over the past year, it has delivered a solid 44% return. At this market price, it also offers a 2.9% dividend yield, paid quarterly.

This strong performance has been supported by higher fertilizer prices, record upstream sales volumes, and improved earnings from its retail segment. In 2025, Nutrien reported net profit of US$2.3 billion, while its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) reached US$6.1 billion.

The company also generated strong free cash flow, reduced debt through asset sales, and returned capital to shareholders. It repurchased about 2% of its shares for US$551 million and slightly increased its dividend.

Interestingly, Nutrien is now focusing on operational efficiency, simplifying its portfolio, and disciplined capital allocation. It expects its retail segment to generate adjusted EBITDA of US$1.75 billion to US$1.95 billion in 2026, supported by higher margins and sales volumes. With global food demand rising, Nutrien remains well positioned for long-term growth.

Northland Power stock

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is a Canadian-based global power producer focused on electricity generation from clean and conventional sources, including wind, solar, and natural gas. After gaining 16% over the last year, NPI stock currently trades at $23.26 per share with a market cap of $6.1 billion. The stock also offers a 3.1% dividend yield, with monthly payouts.

In 2025, Northland reported adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 billion and free cash flow of $1.46 per share, beating expectations. This was mainly driven by strong wind production from its German offshore projects.

Meanwhile, Northland is also expanding aggressively as it aims to double its capacity to 7 gigawatts by 2030, with major projects like Baltic Power and Hai Long underway. In addition, it’s investing in battery storage, with projects totaling more than 300 megawatts and 1.2 gigawatt-hours in Poland.

While it faced some challenges in 2025, including a non-cash impairment related to Nordsee One, its long-term outlook remains strong. With a clear growth strategy and focus on renewable energy, Northland is well positioned to benefit from the global shift toward cleaner power.

Foolish bottom line

Nutrien and Northland Power offer a mix of stability, income, and long-term growth potential. Adding them to your TFSA could help you take full advantage of tax-free compounding while building a stronger financial future over time.