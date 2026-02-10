Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Canadians: How Much Money Should Be in a TFSA to Retire?

Canadians: How Much Money Should Be in a TFSA to Retire?

Do you hold stock like Fortis (TSX:FTS) in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA)? You might earn enough dividends to set yourself up for a comfortable retirement.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • A TFSA can fund retirement but required balances vary widely — for example, the article estimates a high‑earning household with $160k annual expenses might need about $4.5M in a TFSA, while a single person with $38k expenses might need about $1.1M.
  • Getting there requires long‑term discipline: maximize contribution room, reinvest dividends, harness compounding with a diversified buy‑and‑hold portfolio, and use the TFSA alongside other retirement accounts — TFSA alone rarely suffices.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Fortis] >

Are you planning to retire on time? If you are still young and have plenty more years in you to stay in the workforce, you should start thinking about it now. A solid retirement plan looks at the big picture rather than a short-term outlook on finances. Buying and holding some of your investments in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can be part of an excellent retirement plan.

The account lets you withdraw money held inside it without incurring taxes. Why? Because you’re paying into the account using after-tax dollars. This means any cash or other eligible investments held in the account can grow your account balance tax-free. If you aren’t already, you should be investing in a TFSA.

Today, I will discuss how much money you might need in your TFSA to enjoy an excellent quality of life in your golden years.

How much money should you have in a TFSA for retirement?

Right from the get-go, you must understand that there is never a one-size-fits-all solution when assessing exactly how much a person might need in their TFSA to retire. This question has a subjective answer that depends on tax rates, dependents, and living expenses. Despite each Canadian having unique requirements, you can get ballpark figures for the kind of TFSA income someone might need to retire.

To illustrate the examples, I will come up with two fictitious profiles: Tom and Jonathan.

Suppose Tom is a high-earning professional who primarily invests in dividend stocks like one of my favourites, Fortis (TSX:FTS). Since he invests in a TFSA, he doesn’t need to worry about taxes on the returns in his TFSA. Now, Tom’s annual household income after taxes is $250,000; he pays $5,000 per month in rent for their apartment, and his family’s overall expenses come up to around $160,000 per year.

In this case, Harry would ideally like to have around $4.5 million in his TFSA during retirement to maintain the same kind of lifestyle and expenses without getting worried. This is the kind of TFSA account balance you can have with disciplined and long-term investing.

Now, we have Jonathan, who is a single guy who doesn’t have family or other dependents. He just has to pay around $1,500 in rent; his total living costs add up to around $38,000 per year. For a comfortable retirement, Jonathan might need as much as $1.1 million in his TFSA to retire using the income from his investments.

Foolish takeaway

You cannot retire on a TFSA alone in 2026. You will need to realize substantial long-term gains, leverage dividend income, and unlock the power of compounding to accumulate enough wealth so you can live off of investment income during your golden years.

The only way that can happen is by making solid and well-informed long-term investments in your TFSA. Building up a well-balanced portfolio, saving diligently, and being disciplined as a stock market investor can help you make it work.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Energy Stocks

How to Generate $500/Month Tax-Free Using a TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Generating $500 tax-free monthly income using the TFSA is doable, but investors must take into account time, yield, and risk…

Read more »

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Energy Stocks

Where Will Enbridge Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge stock is a top TSX dividend stock that continues to offer significant upside potential to shareholders in 2026.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 in 2026

| Sneha Nahata

These top Canadian stocks have strong growth prospects, have beaten markets over the years, and could deliver significant returns over…

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Big Growth in 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

ARC Resources just proved something important about its business model: it can deliver record production and free cash flow even…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Big Growth in 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Imperial Oil is a blue-chip Canadian energy stock that also pays shareholders a growing dividend in 2026.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Energy Stocks

6 Tricks of TFSA Millionaires

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how Canadians can use the TFSA to create long-term wealth over the next decade.

Read more »

leader pulls ahead of the pack during bike race
Energy Stocks

A 6% Yield Pipeline Stock That Could Have a Breakout Year

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock is getting cheap amid its latest slide. The yield still looks as good as ever.

Read more »

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Energy Stocks

1 Rock-Solid TSX Dividend Stock to Buy Before RRSP Season Ends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RRSP season makes yields look irresistible, but Canadian Utilities is really a “sleep-well” pick only if you’re happy with slow…

Read more »