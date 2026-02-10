Motley Fool Premium
How to Generate $500/Month Tax-Free Using a TFSA

Generating $500 tax-free monthly income using the TFSA is doable, but investors must take into account time, yield, and risk appetite.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

Key Points

  • Maxing $7,000/yr into a TFSA and targeting roughly a 6% dividend yield (with reinvestment) can grow to about $100K in ~10–11 years, producing ≈$500/month tax‑free.
  • High‑yield monthly payers like InPlay Oil (TSX: IPO, ~7.01% yield) could reach that goal in ~9 years but are small‑cap and higher‑risk — diversify to balance yield, time, and risk.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [InPlay Oil] >

Many Canadians use the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to help meet short- and long-term financial goals. However, turning a $7,000 annual contribution limit into a $500 monthly income stream depends on two factors: time and yield. Time is the runway for capital growth, while yield determines how much money you can generate.

Generating $500 per month in tax-free income is a popular goal, and it is doable due to the TFSA’s unique ‘money growth’ feature. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) will not tax interest, capital gains, or dividends earned within the account, provided you follow the contribution and utilization rules.

Let’s do the math

If you’re starting with a $7,000 contribution, you need to target dividend stocks with at least a 6% yield. By maxing out your annual limits, the portfolio size could realistically reach $100,000 in about 10 to 11 years. The money will generate $6,000 in tax-free cash annually ($500 per month) thereafter. The key component here is dividend reinvestment to maximize compounding.

TFSA investors can choose from several dividend payers on the TSX. However, if you want to bypass the standard route, a high-yield dividend stock and pure monthly payer can significantly reduce the timeline.

Income machine

InPlay Oil (TSX:IPO) stands out in the energy sector for its generous dividend and monthly payouts. At $15.41 per share, the yield is a mouth-watering 7%. Given the stock price, dividend offer, and monthly payout, you’ll realize your goal in approximately nine years or a bit less.

With a $7,000 contribution yearly from year one (2026) to year nine (2034), your balance would be around $93,312. Your TFSA will self-fund the $543 monthly tax-free income starting the following year, while the principal remains intact.

IPO is a small-cap stock but outperforms the energy giants thus far in 2026, including Enbridge and Suncor Energy. The year-to-date gain is 25.1% versus plus-4.7 and plus-20.5% for ENB and SU, respectively. The $429 million growth-oriented light oil development and production company operates in the Cardium Formation in Alberta.

In the first three quarters of 2026, revenue increased 83% year-over-year to $181 million. However, InPlay Oil incurred a net loss of $10.9 million, compared with a profit of $7.2 million a year ago. Notably, net cash flow from operating activities rose 9% year-over-year to $58.3 million. Capital spending climbed significantly during the period, although the majority has been completed. InPlay Oil’s strategic plan is to acquire low-decline, high operating netback producing properties with drilling development and enhanced oil recovery potential.

Management introduced the dividend policy in 2022. IPO has never missed a monthly cash dividend payment since November 2022.

Scout the broad market

InPlay Oil is an income machine, but it may not be the only choice to achieve a $500 tax-free income per month goal. The small-cap stock is ideal for TFSA investors with high-risk appetites.

It would be best to scout the broad market for other dividend payers to complement InPlay Oil. Diversified income sources can mitigate headwinds and add income stability. However, you’d be working with three variables now – time, yield, and risk appetite.

