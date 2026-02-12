Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » How to Turn the 2026 TFSA Contribution Into $150,000 (or More)

How to Turn the 2026 TFSA Contribution Into $150,000 (or More)

Want to turn $7,000 into $150,000 or more? Look for these types of stocks, put them in your TFSA, and hold on for the ride!

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Use your TFSA for small‑ and mid‑cap stocks where tax‑free compounding can preserve multi‑bagger gains.
  • Hammond Power and TerraVest turned about $7K into ~$161–164K inside a TFSA, showing the potential — but valuations are higher now, so seek similar early‑stage opportunities.
  • Looking for other top stock picks for your TFSA. Check out these expert picks for 2026. 

The TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) is the best place to hold stocks that you expect will perform the best over time. When you invest tax-free, you want the biggest possible gains you can find. You don’t want to have to pay any tax on a stock that has multiplied by 5, 10, or 20 times.

A perfect place to look for big gains is in small- and medium-cap stocks. These stocks tend to already have established businesses, but they still have years or even decades to grow.

If you pick these stocks wisely, a $7,000 TFSA contribution could become $150,000 or more.

A TFSA stock that turned $7,000 into $161,000

Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) is a perfect example. This $2.5 billion company operates a pretty boring business. It manufactures various transformers and electrical grid components.

Five years ago, it was a well-managed, founder-led business that was growing revenues by a high single-digit rate and earnings by a low teens rate. It traded for a mid-single-digit earnings multiple.

Shortly after the pandemic, demand for Hammond’s components surged due to a a rise in electric vehicle charging stations, factory onshoring, and data centres.

Since 2021, Hammond Power’s stock has surged from $9.11 to $209.50. That makes for a 2,196% gain! If you add in dividends, its total return is closer to 2,416%!

Had you put $7,000 to work in Hammond Power stock in early 2021, it would be worth over $161,000 today! That’s a $154,000 gain if sold today. If that was not in a TFSA, you could be liable for a $37,000 tax bill. Inside the TFSA, the entire gain is yours.

An industrial stock that turned $7,000 into $164,000

TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK) is another mid-cap stock that could have rapidly multiplied your TFSA capital. Like Hammond, this was not an exciting business.

TerraVest manufactures boilers, HVAC units, pressurized tanks, trailers, and energy components. The key to its success was likewise a low valuation, wise capital allocation, and a large opportunity to grow.

This company finds mom and pop manufacturing businesses, acquires them at attractive valuations, and then uses its scale and operating expertise to maximize cash flows.

Over the past five years, revenues have compounded by a 33% annual rate. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew by a 37% compounded rate. In 2021, it had a price-to-earnings ratio of only 12. Today, its price-to-earnings ratio is over 30.

Over the past five years, TVK stock is up 714%. Over the past 10 years, its stock has risen 2,249%. Add in dividends and its total return over the decade is closer to 2,950%!

If you put $7,000 into TerraVest in 2016 (10 years ago), that investment would be worth over $164,000 today. That is a $157,000 gain. By keeping that stock in a TFSA, you would have saved over $37,000 in potential tax obligations owed outside the account.

The TFSA bottom line

Both of these stocks continue to be good businesses. However, their valuations have greatly increased, so they may not have the same torque as in past years.

Foolish investors should look for similar type stocks in their early stages of growth and at attractive valuations. Buy them and hold them in a TFSA, and you can really enjoy the benefits of tax-free wealth creation.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in TerraVest Industries. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends TerraVest Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Stocks for Beginners

What’s in Store for MDA Space Stock in 2026?

| Jitendra Parashar

With soaring revenue, expanding margins, and billions in contracted work, MDA Space is entering 2026 with solid momentum.

Read more »

container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system
Tech Stocks

Too Much U.S. Tech? 1 TSX Stock I’d Add Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Too much U.S. mega-cap tech can backfire fast, so Kinaxis offers Canadian software growth with a different risk profile.

Read more »

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Season: 1 Stock I’d Buy and Forget

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RRSP season can tempt you to chase excitement, but OpenText looks like a “buy it and let it compound” tech…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Stocks for Beginners

5 Top Canadian Stocks to Pick Up Now

| Sneha Nahata

These top Canadian stocks are backed by fundamentally strong business and have solid growth prospects, making them attarctive investments.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $10,000 With the Loonie in Play

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The loonie’s swing can quietly change your results, so this $10,000 plan spreads out currency risk with global stocks and…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Retirement

How to Bridge the Gap When CPP and OAS Won’t Cover Your Expenses

| Kay Ng

Close the gap by building savings in TFSAs, RRSPs, and non-registered accounts, with a focus on dividend-growth stocks.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Stocks for Beginners

Gold and Silver Are Sliding: 1 TSX Stock to Watch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold and silver are pulling back, but this TSX miner’s production momentum and Juanicipio exposure could make the next rebound…

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Stocks for Beginners

A Simple Hedge for Canadians as Markets Get Weird

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When markets get “weird,” this TSX gold proxy offers a simple hedge without mining-company drama or dividend promises.

Read more »