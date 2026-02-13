Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy if Markets Slide Again

2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy if Markets Slide Again

When the market gets choppy, high-quality “boring” businesses can offer better entry points without needing perfect headlines.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
stock chart

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Waste Connections is a steady cash-flow compounder with acquisition-driven growth, but you’re paying a rich valuation.
  • Metro sells essentials and keeps putting up consistent underlying results, with a more reasonable price tag than many defensives.
  • Both can still fall in a broader slide, but they’re built to keep earning through the noise.

Markets have looked a bit jumpy lately. Canada’s main index has slipped on days when tech and commodities sag, even while pockets like banks and utilities hold up. That kind of chop can feel annoying, but it also creates opportunity. A broad slide tends to punish the good with the bad. It hands you better entry points on businesses with steady demand, repeatable cash flow, and the kind of pricing power that does not vanish when headlines get loud.

WCN

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) fits that “buy the dip” mood better than most. It runs solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal across North America. The last year, it kept acquiring tuck-in assets, which adds density to routes and lifts margins over time. In its 2025 update, the TSX stock said it completed acquisitions with about $330 million in annualized revenue and returned a record $839.3 million to shareholders. It also just declared an annual dividend of $1.97.

The freshest numbers give you the real takeaway. In full-year 2025, Waste Connections reported revenue of $9.5 billion and net income of $1.1 billion, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $3.1 billion. For 2026, management guided to revenue of $9.9 billion to $9.95 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 billion to $3.325 billion, plus adjusted free cash flow of $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion.

Valuation sits as the main compromise. The TSX stock currently trades at 66 times earnings at writing. That is not bargain-bin pricing. But quality rarely looks cheap on a screen. If markets slide again, I would rather pay up a bit for a business that can keep compounding through almost any backdrop than chase a “cheap” cyclical name that needs the perfect economy.

MRU

Metro (TSX:MRU) sells what people buy even when budgets tighten: groceries and pharmacy essentials. Recent news has stayed steady and very on-brand for Metro. It focused on small, repeatable wins. Same-store sales, private label, and operational discipline drive the story more than flashy expansion. Its first-quarter fiscal 2026 update showed food same-store sales up 1.6%, and up 1.9% when adjusting for the Christmas shift, with pharmacy same-store sales up 3.9%. Those are not moonshot numbers. They are the kind that quietly add up over years.

Earnings also looked like a classic “steady operator” quarter. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Metro posted sales of $5.3 billion, up 3.3%. Net earnings came in at $226.3 million, down 12.8%, while adjusted net earnings rose to $248.7 million, up 1.3%. Fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.05, and adjusted fully diluted EPS $1.16. The core business kept improving, but specific items weighed on reported profits. In a market slide, that difference often gets lost in the panic, which can create your entry.

Metro’s valuation looks more reasonable than a lot of “defensive” names. The TSX stock currently trades at 21 times earnings. That feels fair for a business with steady demand and solid execution, even if it will not deliver fireworks. The risk is that food inflation cools and competition stays intense, which can cap margin expansion. The reward is simple: it can keep compounding while you ignore the noise.

Bottom line

If markets slide again, both TSX stocks could still be buys, but for slightly different personalities. Waste Connections suits investors who want a long runway, strong cash flow, and a company that can grow even when the economy feels lumpy, though you do pay a premium for that comfort. Metro suits investors who want a steadier Canadian essential with clean, repeatable execution and a valuation that does not feel stretched, though it may never look “cheap” in a true grocery war. Plus, here’s what both TSX stocks could bring in through dividends alone from $7,000.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
MRU$96.1772$1.63$117.36Quarterly$6,924.24
WCN$214.1532$1.97$63.04Quarterly$6,852.80

If you can handle a dip without flinching, these are the kinds of names that can turn a market slide into a long-term gift.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

When Cheap Stocks Aren’t Actually a Bargain

| Kay Ng

The market sells off stocks for a reason. Investors must weigh both risk and reward and make a decision to…

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy on Any Dip

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield is built to turn market chaos into opportunity, so a dip can be an entry point if you’re thinking…

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Pair for 2026: 2 Stocks I’d Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dating feels pricier, and investing can too, so this TFSA pair aims to lower stress by blending fee-based growth with…

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

Get Monthly Cash From a 4.5% Dividend Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Looking for a reliable monthly income? This TSX dividend stock offers a 4.5% yield supported by growing earnings and a…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

The Average TFSA Balance for Canadians at 55

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian TFSA owners should consider owning quality growth stocks to benefit from the power of compounding.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Dividend Stocks All Investors Should Own

| Jitendra Parashar

With record earnings, solid balance sheets, and attractive yields, these three TSX dividend stocks stand out for dividend investors right…

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Great I’d Buy Over Telus or BCE Stock Today

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) and BCE (TSX:BCE) are great deep-value options, but there are timelier, cheaper dividend payers.

Read more »

delivery truck drives into sunset
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 9% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Jitendra Parashar

With shares pulling back and free cash flow holding strong, TFI International could be a compelling buy-and-hold stock for decades.

Read more »