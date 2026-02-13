Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » This Stock Could Thrive if Rates Stay Higher Longer

This Stock Could Thrive if Rates Stay Higher Longer

goeasy is a “higher-for-longer” dividend idea because it can reprice new loans, but the real risk is a credit spike.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • High rates can support lending margins, and goeasy serves borrowers banks often avoid, so demand can stay resilient.
  • Its recent results showed strong loan growth and improving charge-offs, but adjusted earnings still slipped.
  • The stock looks cheap with a solid yield, yet one bad credit quarter can hit it hard.

Rates have stopped feeling temporary. The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 2.25% on Jan. 28, 2026, and it pointed to uncertainty tied to U.S. trade policy. That decision followed another hold late in 2025, so Canadians now live with a real “higher for longer” backdrop. Some dividend stocks can thrive in that setup because they earn more on fresh lending, maintain pricing power, and avoid the long-duration math that hurts richly valued growth names when yields refuse to fall.

If you want a dividend stock ahead of the next rate call, start with durability, not the headline yield. Higher rates raise funding costs and expose weak balance sheets. You want a business that can reprice revenue faster than expenses, manage credit tightly, and still generate enough cash to pay shareholders. The dividend should sit on top of a real growth engine, not a hope that rate cuts will arrive on schedule.

GSY

goeasy (TSX:GSY) fits this moment as it operates where traditional banks often say “no thanks.” It provides consumer credit through easyfinancial and it serves non-prime borrowers who still need predictable access to funds. When rates stay high, that demand does not disappear. It can even grow, as households still face car repairs, rent gaps, and life surprises that refuse to wait for cheaper money.

Over the last year, goeasy gave investors both the growth story and the reality check. In its third quarter of 2025, it grew revenue 15% year over year to $440 million, and it lifted its loan portfolio to $5.4 billion. It also originated $946 million of loans in the quarter, which shows the customer base still shows up. The market still punished the dividend stock as profitability did not sprint ahead of expectations.

That same quarter highlighted the tension that comes with consumer lending. goeasy reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 and adjusted diluted EPS of $4.12, down 5% from the prior year. Investors focused on the adjusted figure, because it captures the core earning power. It also reported a net charge-off rate of 8.9%, down from 9.2% a year earlier, which suggests underwriting and collections still hold the line.

Looking ahead

Those numbers matter for the “rates stay high” debate. Higher rates can help lenders earn more on new originations, but only if credit losses stay contained. goeasy needs to keep proving that it can grow the book without letting losses balloon. Management talked about balancing growth and risk management through a choppy Canadian economy, and that balance will drive the next leg of sentiment.

The forward outlook also carries a near-term catalyst. If goeasy shows stable losses and steady growth during its next earnings report, the market can relax. If losses jump, the dividend stock can feel every macro headline again, even if demand stays healthy.

Valuation looks like the sweetener that keeps the buy case alive. On top of its market cap of $1.9 billion, it trades at a low 8.8 times earnings. That pricing tells you the market already bakes in credit-cycle fear. If it executes, that discount can narrow without needing a rate-cut party. All while holding onto a 4.8% dividend yield, which can bring in ample income even with $7,000.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
GSY$120.3858$5.84$338.72Quarterly$6,982.04

Bottom line

So could it be a buy if rates stay higher for longer? It could, because it earns income from lending, it can reprice new loans, and it trades at a valuation that does not assume perfection. The risks stay real too. A recession can hit non-prime borrowers first, and one ugly credit quarter can shake confidence fast. If you can handle that volatility and you want a dividend stock that can actually benefit from sticky rates, goeasy looks like a credible pick for this weird moment. Size it modestly, reinvest the dividend if you can, and let the next quarters confirm the story.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Pullback

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re waiting for the right entry point, these reliable Canadian dividend stocks could shine on the next market dip.

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $1,000 per Month?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two monthly-paying dividend stocks can boost your passive income in this low-interest-rate environment.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Use a TFSA to Earn $500 a Month With No Tax

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This TSX fund is all you need in a TFSA for tax-free passive income every month.

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

My Single ‘Forever’ TFSA Stock Pick

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Even with Warren Buffett gone, Berkshire Hathaway remains a buy-and-hold forever stock for me.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

These two Canadian dividend stocks offer stability, income, and long-term potential for investors looking to double up.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

When Cheap Stocks Aren’t Actually a Bargain

| Kay Ng

The market sells off stocks for a reason. Investors must weigh both risk and reward and make a decision to…

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Pair for 2026: 2 Stocks I’d Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dating feels pricier, and investing can too, so this TFSA pair aims to lower stress by blending fee-based growth with…

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy on Any Dip

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield is built to turn market chaos into opportunity, so a dip can be an entry point if you’re thinking…

Read more »