Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » AI Is Driving a Power Boom: 2 TSX Stocks to Watch

AI Is Driving a Power Boom: 2 TSX Stocks to Watch

AI’s next big bottleneck is electricity, and these two TSX power stocks could be early winners.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • TransAlta is still generating meaningful free cash flow, reaffirming 2026 targets, and growing its dividend.
  • Brookfield Renewable is delivering record funds from operations while spending billions to add new clean power capacity.
  • If data centres keep pushing demand higher, both stocks offer dividends plus long-term upside from grid expansion.
10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Renewable Partners

Artificial intelligence (AI) is turning the power grid into one of the biggest investment stories of 2026. Data centres need huge amounts of electricity to run chips, servers, cooling systems, and backup power. In fact, Canada just unveiled a plan to double electricity-grid capacity by 2050, tied to rising power demand and energy security.

What’s more, the U.S. Energy Information Administration expects U.S. power use to hit record highs in both 2026 and 2027 as AI data centres, crypto, heating, and transportation electrification lift demand. This has moved investment strategies from just tech stocks to a power-generation story, a grid story, and a cash-flow story. So let’s look at two stocks that could benefit.

Aerial view of a wind farm

Source: Getty Images

TA

TransAlta (TSX:TA) is one of Canada’s largest publicly traded power generators. It produces and sells electricity across Canada, the United States, and Western Australia and includes hydro, wind, solar, natural gas, energy storage, and energy-marketing operations. Recent news over the last year included the acquisition of Far North for $95 million, adding 310 megawatts (MW) of gas-fired capacity.

The latest quarter was mixed but still cash-generative. In Q1 2026, TransAlta reported revenue of $565 million, down from $758 million a year earlier. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $204 million, down from $270 million. Free cash flow was $102 million, or $0.34 per share, compared with $139 million, or $0.47 per share, a year earlier. Net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $13 million, or $0.04 per share, compared with $46 million, or $0.15 per share, in Q1 2025. So softer, but not broken.

Yet don’t let that fool you. TA reaffirmed 2026 guidance, targeting $950 million to $1.05 billion in adjusted EBITDA and $350 million to $450 million in free cash flow. It raised its annualized dividend by 8% to $0.28 per share, now yielding about 1.6% at writing. So while you’re earning income, TA offers something AI builders desperately need: power that shows up when called.

BEP

Then we have the tycoon of the industry: Brookfield Energy Partners LP (TSX:BEP.UN). BEP stock is the cleaner global power-growth pick owning hydro, wind, solar, distributed energy, and storage assets across major markets.  Over the last year, BEP stock stayed active in Canada’s renewable sector through its role in the Boralex privatization.

The latest results were strong. In Q1 2026, Brookfield Renewable generated record funds from operations (FFO) of US$375 million, or US$0.55 per unit, up 19% overall and 15% per unit year over year. Furthermore, BEP stock committed US$2.2 billion to growth investments, including the Boralex privatization and 1.8 gigawatts of new capacity. It also generated nearly US$3 billion in asset-recycling proceeds, with about US$800 million net to Brookfield Renewable.

BEP stock has already had record results before AI power demand fully plays out. Now it looks highly valuable, with a strong outlook. Shares are up 37% in the last year, with the stock now trading at 1.6 times sales. So not cheap, but it does offer a 4.6% dividend yield after a recent 5% increase.  In short, BEP stock brings global scale, contracted cash flows, and a huge renewable platform at the exact moment electricity demand is becoming scarce.

Bottom line

AI may look digital, but its next bottleneck looks physical. The servers need power. The power needs generation. The generation needs capital. Both of these offer this up and more, with dividends to boot. In fact, here’s what $7,000 could bring in.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BEP.UN$46.50150$2.13$319.50Quarterly$6,975.00
TA$17.38402$0.28$112.56Quarterly$6,986.76

In short, if AI keeps driving a power boom, TA and BEP stock are two TSX stocks worth watching before the market fully prices in the electricity story.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Energy Stocks

2 Bruised Dividend Titans Worth Buying on the Cheap

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and another dividend titan worth buying and holding.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Energy Stocks

A Year Later: The Dividend Stock That Still Pays Like Clockwork

| Joey Frenette

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) looks like a relative bargain this May.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Energy Stocks

Down 6%: This Dividend Stock Is Worth a Closer Look

| Andrew Walker

This stock has increased its dividend annually for decades.

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

Is This Canadian Utility Stock an AI-Era Winner?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI may be digital, but the real bottleneck could be the power grid, and Hydro One owns the wires in…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Energy Stocks

3 Strong Canadian Income Stocks That Raised Their Dividends Again

| Andrew Walker

These companies have delivered annual dividend growth for decades.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Energy Stocks

The Utilities Play: Boring, Reliable, and Suddenly Profitable

| Joey Frenette

It's hard to be a contrarian nowadays with the boring but profitable utility plays. Here's one yawn-worthy stock worth putting…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

TFSA Contribution Season Has Arrived: Here Are 3 Canadian Energy Stocks to Consider

| Sneha Nahata

Energy stocks could deliver solid dividend and capital gains driven by strong demand and favourable commodity prices.

Read more »

oil pumps at sunset
Energy Stocks

Why I’d Choose This Dividend Stock Over Telus or BCE Any Day

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Telecoms are expected to face headwinds from falling immigration, while oil & gas stocks may benefit from the ongoing conflict.

Read more »