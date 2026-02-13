The Average TFSA Balance for Canadians at 50

The average TFSA balance at 50 is just $30,190 with $57,855 unused. Here’s why quality growth stocks like Celestica belong in your TFSA.

Most Canadians entering their peak earning years are leaving one of the most powerful wealth-building tools largely untapped. At age 50, retirement is no longer a distant concept. Yet the numbers suggest that a significant opportunity for tax-free growth remains on the sidelines.

According to Statistics Canada’s 2023 contribution data, the average Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) balance for Canadians aged 50 to 54 sits at roughly $30,200. Notably, the average unused contribution room for this age group is nearly $58,000.

A TFSA isn’t just a savings account. It’s a tax shield. Still, with nearly $58,000 in average unused room, many Canadians at 50 have substantial capacity to reposition assets strategically.

At 50, investors typically have 15 years until the traditional retirement age of 65. But investing doesn’t stop at retirement. With Canadian life expectancy around 82 years, portfolios often need to support 30 more years of growth and income.

According to Blueprint Financial’s research, the average TFSA balance shows a clear acceleration pattern through the decades.

Those aged 40 to 44 have an average of $17,604, while those aged 45 to 49 have $21,177. By ages 50 to 54, that figure jumps to $26,479, and for those 55 to 59, it climbs to $33,242.

The message is clear. The 50s represent a critical period when Canadians get serious about preparing for retirement. The question becomes not whether to act, but what to hold in that TFSA to maximize its tax-free growth potential.

Why quality growth stocks belong in your TFSA

This is where the conversation shifts from averages to action. If you’re sitting on unused TFSA room at 50, it makes sense to allocate a portion of your portfolio towards quality growth stocks such as Celestica (TSX:CLS). Valued at a market cap of almost $43 billion, the Canadian tech stock has more than doubled shareholder returns in the past year.

Celestica reported exceptional Q4 2025 results, with revenue of $3.7 billion, up 44% year-over-year. For the full year, revenue grew 28% to $12.4 billion, while adjusted earnings rose 56% to $6.05 per share. More importantly, the company raised its 2026 annual revenue outlook to $17 billion, representing 37% year-over-year growth.

What makes Celestica compelling for TFSA investors is its exposure to the multi-year AI infrastructure boom. Celestica manufactures critical data center hardware, including 800-gigabit networking switches and next-generation AI compute systems for hyperscaler customers like Google.

Celestica CEO Rob Mionis noted that the company is experiencing “an unprecedented level of demand supported by the sustained large-scale multiyear investments from our largest data center customers.”

Celestica is responding by increasing capital expenditures to approximately $1 billion in 2026 to expand capacity in Texas and Thailand. These investments are designed to support accelerating growth not just in 2026, but into 2027 and beyond.

Celestica CFO Mandeep Chawla indicated that the company now sees CCS (Connectivity and Cloud Solutions) segment growth of approximately $7 billion in 2027, up from previous estimates of $4.5 billion. For TFSA investors at 50, this represents the kind of quality growth story that can compound tax-free over the next 15 to 30 years.

Celestica has maintained strong profitability, with adjusted operating margins of 7.7% in the fourth quarter, the strongest performance in company history. It generated $458 million in free cash flow in 2025 while maintaining a healthy balance sheet with minimal net debt.

The takeaway for 50-year-old investors

At 50, you’re close enough to retirement to feel urgency, but far enough away to still change the outcome.

With companies like Celestica positioned at the center of transformative technology trends, and with nearly $58,000 in average unused contribution room, the opportunity to build meaningful wealth on a tax-free basis has never been more compelling.

Every good decision made at 50 works harder than the same decision made in a taxable account. Growth and income inside the TFSA are tax-free forever. Withdrawals don’t affect government benefits. That means fewer holdings, better quality, and assets that can compound while also paying you to wait.

The question isn’t whether you can afford to maximize your TFSA at 50. It’s whether you can afford not to.