Invest $30,000 in 3 TSX Stocks and Create $1,262 in Dividend Income

If you have $30,000 to invest, there are many options in Canada for dividends. This low-risk stock combo would earn you $1,262 of income.

The TSX is a great place to look for dividend stocks. You can buy a plethora of dividend stocks in a mix of industries, all with either attractive yields or steadily growing payouts.

With the stock market seemingly more and more volatile as this year goes on, it’s not a bad idea to look to dividend stocks for some safety and (most importantly) income. You can know that you will still earn some steady income even if the market fluctuates. Dividend income is a great hedge against the stock market’s volatility.

If you have $30,000 to invest today, here’s a steady three-stock portfolio that could earn as much as $1,262 in dividend income every year.

Fortis: The king of dividend growth

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is the perfect anchor for any portfolio. With nine utilities across North America, it is diversified with a mix of different jurisdictions and regulatory bodies. 99% of its properties are regulated, and most of its assets are transmission or distribution.

These are extremely good assets that earn very stable returns. That is one reason why this stock has very low volatility. While it isn’t a growth stock by any means, it is still growing its rate base by a 7% compounded annual rate. 52 consecutive dividend increases are a testament to Fortis’s business resilience

Fortis yields 3.3% today. A $10,000 investment in Fortis would buy around 178 shares. That would earn $81.88 of quarterly dividend income or $327.52 annualized.

Choice Properties: A top stock for monthly dividend income

If you just want a monthly dividend and not much more, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CHP.UN) is just the stock to own. With a $16 billion property portfolio and 700 properties, it is the largest REIT in Canada.

Loblaw Companies is Choice’s anchor tenant. Given that it is Canada’s largest grocer, it is a solid tenant to have. Most of its tenants provide core essential services that consumers need on a regular basis. Choice has 98% occupancy and an average lease term of 6.8 years. It has a really defensive portfolio.

Choice yields 5% right now. A $10,000 investment would buy 657 units today. That would earn $42.05 of monthly distribution income. Annualized, that is $504.58!

Canadian Natural Resources: The king of Canadian energy

With a market cap of $113 billion, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is the largest energy producer in Canada. Like its peers above, it is best in class.

Canadian Natural has massively consolidated the Canadian energy patch with some of the best long-term assets. With 32 years of reserves, it has the largest energy reserves in Canada and the second largest amongst global peers.

With scale and precision operations, it can generate strong free cash flows with very low operating costs. It affords Canadian Natural operational and balance sheet flexibility in almost any market. Its dividend has risen for 25 consecutive years

Canadian Natural Resources stock yields 4.3%. A $10,000 investment could buy 183 shares. That would earn $107.52 of quarterly dividend income, or $430.05 annualized.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY Fortis $56.09 178 $0.46 $81.88 Quarterly Choice Properties REIT $15.22 657 $0.064 $42.05 Monthly Canadian Natural Resources $54.43 183 $0.5875 $107.52 Quarterly

Stock prices as of February 12, 2026