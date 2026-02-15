Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Got $14,000? Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

Got $14,000? Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

A high-yield strategy can turn a $14,000 TFSA into a cash-gushing machine.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars are printed

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The TFSA can be turned into a tax‑free, high‑yield income machine by holding monthly‑paying names like Firm Capital Mortgage (TSX:FC, 7.64% yield), SmartCentres (TSX:SRU.UN, 6.8%), and Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU, 6.52%).
  • Those three average about a 6.98% yield — splitting $14,000 evenly among them would produce roughly $81.43/month ($977.20/year) tax‑free, supported by MIC special dividends, a Walmart‑anchored REIT, and a low‑risk royalty model.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Firm Capital Mortgage] >

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) in Canada is an efficient way to create tax-exempt passive income. A TFSA user can unlock the account’s full potential if the need is urgent.  However, it would require a more aggressive, “high-yield” strategy to achieve the desired results.

Firm Capital Mortgage (TSX:FC) and SmartCentres (TSX:SRU.UN) are top picks in 2026 because of the expected low-rate environment. Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) is an ideal passive energy play minus the drillers’ risk. Their generous monthly dividends can turn a $14,000 TFSA into a cash-gushing machine.

Regular and special year-end dividends

Firm Capital is a core pump in a TFSA cash machine in 2026 after the Bank of Canada suspended rate adjustments. As of January 28, 2026, the benchmark rate is down to 2.25% from 4.25% in September 2024. In addition to the hefty 7.64% yield, the financial stock pays monthly dividends.

The $450 million non-bank lender provides residential home and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing. Other lending activities include construction financing, mezzanine debt, and equity investments. As a mortgage investment corporation (MIC), Firm Capital doesn’t pay income taxes; it allocates 100% of net income for dividend payments.

Firm Capital’s diversified mortgage portfolio comprises mostly first mortgages. That is also why investors have been enjoying stable returns and consistent income streams for years. Besides not missing paying regular monthly dividends since 2013, the MIC has declared special year-end dividends every year.  

Solid anchor tenant and development partner

SmartCentres owns and operates commercial, industrial, office, residential, and retail properties. The $4.6 billion real estate investment trust (REIT) facilitated Walmart’s entry into the Canadian market in 2024. It has become the giant American retailer’s only real estate development partner.

Walmart remains SmartCentres’s anchor tenant in 114 shopping centres, contributing 23% of total revenue. The portfolio consists of 197 income-producing properties. At the end of the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the occupancy rate was 98.6%, owing to strong leasing momentum. Notably, according to management, about 84.3% of leases that matured in 2025 have been renewed and extended. The REIT also reported 6.2% year-over-year rental growth, including anchors.

SmartCentres’s development pipeline continues to grow. The self-storage facilities, two each in Quebec and British Columbia, will open in 2026 and 2027, respectively. At $17.19 per share, SRU.UN’s trailing one-year price return is +17.4%. The current dividend offer is 6.8%.

Lower-risk option

Freehold Royalties is a lower-risk option in the highly volatile energy sector. The $2.7 billion company is not an industry operator. Instead, it boasts a royalty-based business model. The royalties it collects from 380 oil drillers fund dividend payments. If you invest today ($16.56 per share), the dividend yield is 6.52%.

According to management, Freehold’s diversified, oil-focused portfolio and investment-grade operators in Canada and the U.S. provide cash flow stability. The royalty company does not worry about capital, operating, and abandonment costs because there are none.

Tax-free gush

The average yield of the three dividend stocks in focus is 6.98%. Assuming you allocate $4,666.67 worth of shares each to Firm Capital, SmartCentres, and Freehold Royalties, the monthly cash flow in a TFSA would be $81.43, or $977.20 annually. The tax-free “gush” could address your urgent financial need.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

Invest $30,000 in 3 TSX Stocks and Create $1,262 in Dividend Income

| Robin Brown

If you have $30,000 to invest, there are many options in Canada for dividends. This low-risk stock combo would earn…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

This 5.6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian REIT offers a 5.6% yield and consistent monthly payouts, making it an appealing choice for income-focused investors.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

This 6.8% Dividend Play Pays Every. Single. Month.

| Joey Frenette

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) stands out as a great monthly dividend payer to buy and hold.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Demetris Afxentiou

Building an income portfolio of dividend stocks requires the right type of investment. Here are three picks every investor needs…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $14,000 in This TSX Stock and Create $784 in Annual Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

This company is likely to increase its dividend at a mid-single-digit rate in the coming years, making it a top…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

A 7.6% Dividend Stock That Pays Cash Monthly

| Jitendra Parashar

A strong production profile and growing cash flow make this 7.6% monthly dividend stock worth considering in 2026.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Invest $40,000 in This Dividend Stock for $250 in Monthly Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Generating a monthly passive-income stream is easier than you may think thanks to this superb dividend stock.

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Pullback

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re waiting for the right entry point, these reliable Canadian dividend stocks could shine on the next market dip.

Read more »