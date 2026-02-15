Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Why I’m Buying This ETF Like There’s No Tomorrow and Never Selling

Why I’m Buying This ETF Like There’s No Tomorrow and Never Selling

I’m bullish on Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index ETF (TSX:VEE) this year.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Exchange traded funds are some of the best securities for individual investors to hold.
  • Such funds offer high diversification and low fees.
  • The Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index ETF is one ETF I'm holding this year and (probably) never selling.

When it comes to investing, it’s hard to do better than exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds boast high diversification, high liquidity and low fees. As a result of having these powerful characteristics, ETFs tend to outperform individual stocks and hedge funds over the long term.

If you’re an individual investor, you’d probably benefit from having all or at least the majority of your portfolio in ETFs. With that in mind, here is one ETF that I am holding this year, that I plan on never selling.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index ETF

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index ETF (TSX:VEE) is a Canadian exchange-traded fund built on emerging market stocks. “Emerging markets” are markets that are less developed than the big Western markets and Japan. Examples include the following:

  • China
  • India
  • Brazil
  • Thailand
  • Mexico
  • Turkey

These markets are as large as many Western markets, but much cheaper (as in having a lower ratios of price to earnings, book value, cash flows etc). The reason they are cheaper is because they are overlooked by big U.S. and European funds, whether due to simple ignorance or fund managers being slightly mistrustful of EM governments.

Despite the perceived “issues” with emerging markets, they offer very good returns in some cases. China’s Hang Seng index outperformed the S&P 500 last year. Taiwan is home to some of the world’s most important tech companies. India’s Nifty Fifty index has been delivering solid returns over the last five years. All of these markets offer a lot to investors, and in many cases, they are far cheaper than their Western counterparts.

What VEE holds

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index ETF holds a number of stocks from various emerging markets, including the following:

  • China
  • Taiwan
  • India
  • South Africa
  • Brazil
  • Saudia Arabia
  • Mexico

These countries are among the cheapest and fastest growing, and they boast some truly stellar names:

  • Alibaba, the world’s largest e-commerce company by gross merchandise volume and Asia’s artificial intelligence leader.
  • Tencent, the world’s biggest gaming company.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Company, maker of 60% of the world’s computer chips, and 90% of the most advanced chips.
  • And many more.

VEE companies are some of the most advanced, fastest growing and cheapest out there. It’s a truly enticing combination, lending itself to a strong case for investing in VEE.

Basic fund characteristics

Having established that VEE holds stocks in some very interesting markets, it’s now time to look at the fund’s basic characteristics such as fees, liquidity, etc.

First off, the fees. VEE has a 0.25% management fee, which is a little on the high end for a Vanguard fund, but lower than average for all ETFs. It’s likely that Vanguard charges a higher fee on this fund due to complexity associated with buying stocks across many different jurisdictions with different rules — India in particular is known to be a finicky market.

Second, the fund has a 2.17% dividend yield, which is about the same as the TSX.

Third and finally, the fund has a 0.042% bid-ask spread. This is a little wider than some funds I’ve looked at, and maybe too high for day trading purposes. But for long-term holders, it’s not a problem.

Foolish bottom line

The bottom line on VEE is that it’s a well managed ETF investing in some of the world’s youngest up-and-coming markets. The potential returns are considerable.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index ETF, Alibaba and Tencent. The Motley Fool recommends Tencent. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA and RRSP at Age 45

| Adam Othman

Grow your retirement funds by investing in the best Canadian retirement accounts while keeping assets like Manulife Financial in your…

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Got $14,000? Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield strategy can turn a $14,000 TFSA into a cash-gushing machine.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

Invest $30,000 in 3 TSX Stocks and Create $1,262 in Dividend Income

| Robin Brown

If you have $30,000 to invest, there are many options in Canada for dividends. This low-risk stock combo would earn…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

This 5.6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian REIT offers a 5.6% yield and consistent monthly payouts, making it an appealing choice for income-focused investors.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

This 6.8% Dividend Play Pays Every. Single. Month.

| Joey Frenette

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) stands out as a great monthly dividend payer to buy and hold.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Demetris Afxentiou

Building an income portfolio of dividend stocks requires the right type of investment. Here are three picks every investor needs…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $14,000 in This TSX Stock and Create $784 in Annual Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

This company is likely to increase its dividend at a mid-single-digit rate in the coming years, making it a top…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

A 7.6% Dividend Stock That Pays Cash Monthly

| Jitendra Parashar

A strong production profile and growing cash flow make this 7.6% monthly dividend stock worth considering in 2026.

Read more »